Cascale: Industry Alliance Demonstrates Momentum in Transformative Year

Cascale's 2025 Annual Report highlights expanded manufacturer engagement, new partnerships, and industry-wide progress through collective action.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Cascale today released its 2025 Annual Report, detailing a year in which the organization expanded its industry influence while undergoing significant internal transition. Organized by chapters, the report highlights major advances in measurement, manufacturer engagement, policy leadership, and organizational growth, demonstrating how collective action can accelerate sustainability across consumer goods supply chains.

More than all, this year's report tells a story of an organization that transformed amid transition - laying the foundation for an even brighter opportunity ahead under new leadership.

"2025 showed that an organization can transform while it transitions. Our role is to convene the industry around credible measurement, practical solutions, and collective action, and the progress reflected in this report belongs to our members, partners, and other stakeholders who continue to move the industry forward together. A special note of recognition goes to the Cascale and Worldly teams, whose collective efforts have been instrumental to equip the industry with the tools, insights, and pre-competitive collaboration necessary to navigate change, strengthen resilience, and deliver meaningful impact." - Ying McGuire, chief executive officer, Cascale

Top Takeaways

New manufacturer members increased 166 percent vs 2024, reflecting a strategic shift toward factory-level engagement

85 manufacturers across 19 countries participated in the Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP)

MCAP-validated targets establish a clear reduction pathway for over 1.6 million metric tons of CO2 across our supply chain network

Cascale strengthened the Higg Index methodology, expanded environmental datasets, and completed more than 13,500 Higg FEM verifications across 70+ countries

Better Buying's ninth annual Purchasing Practices Index (BBPPI) cycle achieved an average 58.6 percent - an increase of nearly 13 percent over 2024

Acquisition of Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) expanded impact across the wider consumer goods industry

With Cascale serving as Technical Secretariat, the European Commission approved the Apparel & Footwear PEFCR after more than five years of industry collaboration

The inaugural Cascale Forum attracted more than 650 stakeholders, with manufacturers representing half of attendees.

Annual Meeting: Hong Kong was largest in history, featuring more than 100 speakers and 33 sponsors

Manufacturers Center of Industry Action

A defining theme of 2025 was Cascale's increased investment in manufacturers as critical drivers of sustainability transformation. New manufacturer members grew 166 percent versus 2024, while the Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP) expanded across 19 countries, engaging 85 manufacturers. Fifty-two participants successfully validated science-aligned climate targets representing more than 1.6 million metric tons of potential carbon dioxide equivalent reductions; the remaining targets are in the process of validation.

Cascale also convened manufacturer roundtables across Asia, trained manufacturing groups on climate risk assessment, and increased manufacturer participation at industry events to record levels: The inaugural Cascale Forum attracted more than 650 stakeholders, with manufacturers representing half of attendees.

A Framework for Change: Measurement & Verification

Throughout 2025, Cascale enhanced the methodologies underpinning the Higg Index, delivered through Worldly's global technology platform. Key achievements included:

Launch of Higg FEM 2025

Completion of 13,500+ Higg FEM verifications across more than 70 countries

Expanded Higg Materials Sustainability Index (Higg MSI) datasets for cotton, polyester, and nylon

Publication of a report addressing Forest, Land & Agriculture (FLAG) emissions

Advancement of the Higg Brand & Retail Module (Higg BRM) alignment with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards

The organization also led industry consultations involving approximately 80 stakeholders across 31 organizations to establish guiding principles for Foundational Environmental Performance.

A Powerful Voice: Policy, Communications & Convening

Cascale continued to expand its role from monitoring policy developments to actively shaping sustainability frameworks. A major milestone was the European Commission's approval of the Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (PEFCR) for Apparel & Footwear, concluding more than five years of collaborative work with Cascale serving as Technical Secretariat.

The organization also launched an updated Global Public Affairs Strategy, activated regional Member Expert Teams, and published policy resources to help members navigate evolving regulatory requirements.

Strategic Expansion Broadens Consumer Goods Impact

In 2025, Cascale strengthened its position across sectors through two significant developments. The integration of Better Buying incorporated supplier-informed purchasing practices into the organization's Responsible Purchasing Practices strategy, while the acquisition of key assets from the Sustainable Furnishings Council expanded Cascale's reach into the home furnishings sector. The organization increased its presence across adjacent industries including sporting goods and home textiles.

Convening the Industry at Greater Scale

Cascale launched its inaugural Cascale Forum in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting more than 650 participants, half of whom represented manufacturers. Its Annual Meeting in Hong Kong became the largest in the organization's history, featuring more than 100 speakers and 33 sponsors.

The report also notes substantial growth in thought leadership and member engagement, including increased executive participation, expanded podcast programming, and significantly higher digital engagement.

Looking Ahead

As the organization enters its next chapter under new leadership, the report emphasizes that collaboration, credible measurement, and practical implementation remain essential to building a more sustainable and equitable consumer goods industry.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/industry-alliance-demonstrates-momentum-in-transformative-year-1184691