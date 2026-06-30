Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Betting brand GGBET is the title sponsor of the Ukrainian national 3x3 basketball championship. Having gone from amateur street games to the professional arena, this sport has become one of the most actively developing urban team disciplines in the world. It received Olympic status in 2017 and successfully debuted at the Games in Tokyo. This discipline is also continuing to strengthen its foothold in Ukraine. The women's team recently took sixth place at the 2026 World Cup in Warsaw, and then went undefeated to qualify for the 2026 EuroLeague.

GGBET UA is the title sponsor of the Ukrainian 3x3 Basketball Championship

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"3x3 basketball is fast, exciting, and closely interwoven with street culture. For us, it's a perfect example of a grassroots sport that's made its way up from the street court to the Olympic arena and deserves systemic support. As the Ukrainian Championship's title sponsor, we want to bolster the tournament and create captivating content about it that gets noticed in the media and will help to popularize basketball," said Sergii Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA.

The decision to be the title sponsor is part of GGBET's strategy to support sports in Ukraine. GGBET UA also serves as the title sponsor of the Ukrainian men's and women's national basketball teams and a partner of the Ukrainian football clubs Dynamo Kyiv and Polissya Zhytomyr.

GGBET is constantly improving its own ecosystem and bolstering its status as a sports betting leader in the Ukrainian market. The platform offers sports and esports betting with over 300 markets for top events. Making predictions is as convenient as can be. GGBET's website has a selection of popular bets and a built-in bet builder that allows different predictions to be combined in one match, satisfying the needs of even the most demanding players.

Source: GGBET UA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302998

Source: PRNews OU