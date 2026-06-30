Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Rise Sales today announced the expansion of its recruiting and sales development platform as part of a broader initiative to strengthen leadership development, invest in scalable operational infrastructure, and support continued growth across new U.S. markets. The expanded platform is designed to enhance the company's ability to recruit, train, mentor, and develop high-performing sales professionals while supporting the operational growth of its affiliated businesses.





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The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Dallas-Fort Worth-based organization as it continues building a structured talent development platform that combines recruiting, professional training, leadership education, and operational support into a single growth-focused ecosystem. Company leadership believes the expansion positions Rise Sales to meet increasing demand for experienced sales professionals while creating long-term career opportunities for individuals seeking advancement in competitive industries.

Unlike traditional recruiting firms that primarily focus on filling positions, Rise Sales has built its platform around long-term talent development. The company's expanded model emphasizes identifying ambitious individuals with leadership potential, equipping them with structured onboarding, mentorship, real-world sales experience, and ongoing coaching designed to help them build sustainable careers rather than simply secure employment.

"Our mission has always been much bigger than hiring people," said Jackson Corbin, founder of Rise Sales. "We're building an organization that develops leaders. Every investment we're making-from our recruiting systems to our leadership curriculum-is centered around giving people the opportunity to grow professionally while helping the businesses we support continue to scale."

The latest expansion includes significant investments in recruiting operations, leadership development programs, performance coaching, standardized onboarding processes, customer support infrastructure, backend operational systems, and internal communication technology. These initiatives are intended to improve efficiency across the organization while creating a consistent experience for both employees and affiliated businesses.

As organizations across multiple industries continue facing challenges in recruiting and retaining top-performing sales talent, Rise Sales believes companies increasingly require more than traditional hiring solutions. According to company leadership, sustainable growth depends on developing people through structured systems that combine education, accountability, mentorship, and operational excellence.

The expanded platform reflects that philosophy by creating a comprehensive framework that supports professionals from initial recruitment through leadership development. New team members receive structured onboarding, ongoing mentorship from experienced leaders, performance coaching, and opportunities to advance into management roles as they demonstrate consistent results and leadership capabilities.

The company has also continued investing in technology and operational infrastructure that enables teams to collaborate more effectively while maintaining service quality during periods of rapid growth. These investments include improvements to recruiting workflows, sales enablement resources, customer relationship systems, backend automation, operational reporting, and communication platforms that support a growing workforce across multiple markets.

Rise Sales' expansion follows continued organizational growth throughout Texas and recent operational development in Kansas City, with leadership planning additional geographic expansion over the coming years. As the company enters new markets, it intends to replicate the systems and processes that have supported its growth while continuing to adapt to the evolving needs of customers, employees, and affiliated businesses.

While the announcement focuses on the company's future, the vision behind Rise Sales has been shaped by founder Jackson Corbin's unconventional entrepreneurial journey. Rather than following a traditional path into business, Corbin entered entrepreneurship at a young age after deciding to pursue business ownership instead of a conventional educational route. His earliest experience came through building and scaling a residential window cleaning company, where he learned firsthand the challenges of recruiting, managing teams, and creating operational systems capable of supporting rapid growth.





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Like many entrepreneurs, Corbin encountered setbacks that fundamentally changed his approach to leadership. Partnership disputes, operational challenges, and business losses reinforced the importance of building organizations around transparent systems, accountability, and people development rather than relying solely on individual performance. Those experiences became foundational to the culture Rise Sales continues to build today.

Before launching Rise Sales, Corbin also gained experience within the specialized automotive restoration industry, where he recognized opportunities to improve both the customer experience and the way sales professionals were recruited, trained, and supported. That insight ultimately became the catalyst for creating Rise Sales as a dedicated recruiting and leadership platform focused on helping ambitious individuals reach their professional potential while supporting the growth of affiliated businesses.

"The best organizations don't just build revenue-they build people," Corbin said. "We've found that when individuals receive the right mentorship, systems, and leadership, they become more confident, perform at a higher level, and create value that extends well beyond the workplace. That's the culture we're committed to building."

Company leadership believes that investing in people remains one of the strongest long-term competitive advantages available to growing organizations. Rather than viewing recruiting as a one-time transaction, Rise Sales approaches talent development as an ongoing process that combines continuous education, mentorship, leadership training, and operational support. This philosophy has influenced every aspect of the company's expansion strategy.

Alongside investments in people, Rise Sales continues strengthening the operational infrastructure supporting its affiliated businesses through improvements in customer support, workflow optimization, backend automation, reporting systems, and scalable management processes. These investments are intended to create a stronger operational foundation capable of supporting sustained growth while maintaining consistent service quality as the organization expands into additional markets.

Looking ahead, Rise Sales plans to continue expanding its recruiting platform throughout the United States while enhancing leadership development programs and exploring opportunities in complementary industries where disciplined sales organizations and scalable operational systems can create long-term value. Future investments will remain focused on technology, talent acquisition, leadership education, and organizational infrastructure that supports both employees and business partners.

"We're building for the long term," Corbin added. "Success isn't measured only by how many markets we enter or how quickly we grow. It's measured by the leaders we develop, the careers we help build, and the businesses we're able to strengthen through great people and great systems."

As Rise Sales enters its next stage of growth, the company remains committed to its founding vision of creating opportunity through leadership, accountability, and professional development. By continuing to invest in recruiting, operational excellence, mentorship, and scalable business systems, Rise Sales aims to establish itself as a premier recruiting and sales development organization serving businesses and professionals across the country.

About Rise Sales

Rise Sales is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based recruiting, sales development, and leadership organization founded by entrepreneur Jackson Corbin. The company specializes in identifying, recruiting, training, and developing high-performing sales professionals while providing leadership development, operational systems, recruiting infrastructure, and growth support for affiliated businesses. Through a culture centered on mentorship, accountability, continuous improvement, and long-term professional development, Rise Sales is committed to helping individuals build meaningful careers while enabling businesses to scale through exceptional sales talent.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency