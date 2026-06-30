Kennewick, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - In 2021, Andrew Jenkins experienced a life-changing stroke that temporarily took away his ability to speak, read, and fully understand language. For someone whose career had been built around communication, analytics, and search marketing, the road ahead was uncertain.

Today, Jenkins has returned to the profession he loves-and is building something new.

After more than 16 years in search engine optimization (SEO), paid advertising, analytics, and digital strategy, Jenkins has launched ANJ Digital, an AI-powered SEO platform designed to help businesses succeed as search continues to evolve.

The platform, available at https://www.anjdigital.com/tools/, already includes more than 13 AI-powered SEO tools, with additional capabilities currently in development. The tools help business owners, marketers, and agencies identify technical SEO issues, uncover content opportunities, improve structured data, measure AI visibility, optimize for voice search, and better understand how websites are interpreted by both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered search experiences.

"Search is evolving," Jenkins said. "Google remains incredibly important, but the way people discover information is expanding through AI Overviews, voice search, and conversational AI. Businesses need practical insights that help them succeed across every stage of modern search."

Every tool on the platform was built from real-world experience gained throughout Jenkins' 16-year career in SEO. Rather than overwhelming users with complicated dashboards and technical jargon, ANJ Digital focuses on delivering clear, actionable recommendations that businesses can implement immediately.

The platform is available through a subscription starting at $4.95 per month, reflecting Jenkins' belief that advanced SEO technology should be accessible to businesses of every size-not just organizations with enterprise software budgets.

"I've always believed great marketing starts with clarity," Jenkins said. "My goal is simple: give business owners better information so they can make smarter decisions and compete with confidence."

Jenkins lives and works in Washington's Tri-Cities with his wife, Jessica, and their two sons. Through ANJ Digital, he helps organizations improve their visibility through SEO, paid advertising, analytics, website strategy, and AI-powered search optimization while continuing to support businesses throughout the Tri-Cities and across the United States.

Learn more about ANJ Digital's local services at https://www.anjdigital.com/location/tri-cities/.

As artificial intelligence continues reshaping how people discover information online, Jenkins plans to continue expanding the platform with new AI-powered capabilities while staying true to the mission that inspired it: making advanced SEO understandable, practical, and affordable for everyone.

Five years ago, Andrew Jenkins was relearning how to speak. Today, he's helping businesses find their voice online.

Explore the platform at https://www.anjdigital.com/tools/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303482

Source: Plentisoft