New River Electrical Corporation: New River Electrical and NECA to Convene National Leadership Event on America's Energy Future

America's Energy Moment: Building the Infrastructure That Powers Our Future

GRANVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / On July 7, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., New River Electrical Corporation (NRE), in partnership with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), will host America's Energy Moment: Building the Infrastructure That Powers Our Future, a national leadership event bringing together local, state, and federal government officials, utility leaders, labor organizations, economic development professionals, and infrastructure stakeholders to discuss the future of America's energy system.

The event comes at a pivotal moment for the nation as electricity demand is expected to grow at a pace not seen in decades, driven by advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, data centers, electrification, and continued economic growth.

Participants will explore the opportunities and challenges associated with expanding America's infrastructure, developing the workforce required to build it, and advancing policies that support responsible project delivery, economic development, and energy reliability.

The event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, labor organizations, utilities, and infrastructure stakeholders to discuss how workforce development, private-sector investment, regulatory processes, and public policy can help meet America's growing energy demands while supporting long-term economic growth and energy reliability.

As the nation's leading association representing electrical contractors, NECA has long advocated for investments in America's energy infrastructure, workforce development, project delivery innovation, and policies that support the safe and reliable expansion of the electric grid.

"America's growing energy needs will require unprecedented collaboration among contractors, utilities, labor organizations, policymakers, and infrastructure investors," said Kevin Moran, Executive Director of the American Line Builders Chapter of NECA. "This event provides an opportunity to bring those stakeholders together to discuss the labor force, infrastructure, and policy solutions necessary to meet the demands of the future."

As demand for electricity accelerates across the country, NRE is investing in people, facilities, equipment, technology, and workforce development programs designed to support the next generation of infrastructure projects.

Attendees will participate in equipment, fleet, and facility tours, workforce showcases, leadership discussions, and presentations focused on the opportunities and challenges facing the energy infrastructure industry.

"America is entering one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in generations," said Ike Poe, President and CEO of NRE. "Across the country, demand for reliable electricity is growing faster than many people realize. Meeting that demand will require investment in infrastructure, personnel development, equipment, and partnerships. This event is an opportunity to bring leaders together around those challenges while showcasing the people, capabilities, and investments that are helping build America's energy future."

"For decades, NRE has been quietly building and maintaining critical infrastructure across the country. America's Energy Moment gives us an opportunity to showcase the work our employee-owners perform every day and the role our industry plays in powering economic growth, supporting communities, and strengthening America's future."

America's Energy Moment is intended to spark a broader national conversation around the investments, partnerships, personnel development initiatives, and policy solutions necessary to support America's energy future.

Organizers hope the event serves as a model for collaboration among government, industry, labor, utilities, economic development organizations, and industry partners working toward a common goal: building the infrastructure that powers economic growth and opportunity across the country.

The event also highlights NRE's continued national growth, including recent investments in facilities, talent expansion, and the company's planned Dallas, Texas, office opening later this year.

Additional details regarding attendees, agenda items, and event outcomes will be shared following the program.

About New River Electrical Corporation

Founded in 1953, NRE is a nationwide, 100% employee-owned electrical contractor specializing in high-voltage construction, utility upgrades, transmission, distribution, and industrial projects. With more than 2,500 employees, the company delivers complex projects through a disciplined national platform with regional execution. NRE delivers services nationwide and supports customers through offices in Roanoke, Richmond, and Cloverdale, Virginia; Granville and Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; Phoenix, Arizona; Ontario, California; and Fort Worth, Texas.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Nicole Rosario, MBA

Nrosario@nrec.net

614.264.4667

newriverelectrical.com

SOURCE: New River Electrical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/new-river-electrical-and-neca-to-convene-national-leadership-event-on-americas-e-1182352