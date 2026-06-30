Her Case Matters Explains the Upcoming June 24 Depo-Provera Hearing for Women Who Trusted the Birth Control

Her Case Matters | hercasematters.com | June 2026

A three-day federal court hearing beginning June 24 marks which evidence may be presented in Depo-Provera brain tumor trials. It's one of the most consequential moments yet in the multidistrict litigation (MDL) that has grown from 78 cases to 5,508 cases in 15 months.

Her Case Matters, an organization advocating for women hurt by corporate wrongdoing, is urging women who used Depo-Provera to follow the hearing to get a better idea of the legal options that may be available to them.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / What You Should Know About the June 24 Hearing

A Daubert hearing with a U.S. district judge will begin June 24. Expert witnesses will testify to their scientific opinions on Depo-Provera causing meningioma brain tumors.

If the judge approves the testimony, the scientific evidence surrounding Depo-Provera and brain tumors could be shown to future juries. Without it, jury members might decide verdicts without hearing science-backed opinions from independent experts.

Depo-Provera is a birth control shot that was used by many women. However, the British Medical Journal revealed that women may be at a higher risk of a type of brain tumor called meningioma from long-term use. 3,490 Depo-Provera brain tumor claims have been filed surrounding the shot to date.

What Happens at the June 26 Conference

June 26 is the next case management conference for the Depo-Provera MDL. These occur monthly to help the litigation continue moving forward.

The U.S. district judge and legal experts leading both sides of the litigation will use this meeting to address any procedural questions left after the Daubert hearing.

Afterward, they'll decide how to reach the first bellwether trial in December, based on the information at hand.

Why Women Are Pursuing Depo-Provera Lawsuits

Women are trying to pursue Depo-Provera lawsuit settlements to cover lost income, medical expenses, and therapy for emotional distress that stemmed from the development of the tumors.

As the Depo-Provera MDL moves forward and more evidence is presented, additional women who may have been affected may want to file claims too.

However, the deadline for filing varies by state. However, the law typically gives women 1-3 years to file after getting a brain tumor diagnosis.

Act now to see if you qualify and file a Depo-Provera lawsuit before your state's legal deadline.

Supporting Women With Depo-Provera Tumors

The upcoming Depo-Provera hearing may mark a crucial turning point in the litigation. If scientific evidence is allowed to be presented in these trials, it could support Depo-Provera legal claims for more women in the future.

As the situation surrounding the Depo-Provera MDL continues to unfold, Her Case Matters will provide more updates so women who were affected can understand their options.

Visit the Her Case Matters website now to learn more about Depo-Provera and finding support.

CONTACT:

Her Case Matters

1330 Boylston St., Suite #400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(855) 346-6101

wecanhelp@hercasematters.com

SOURCE: Her Case Matters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/her-case-matters-explains-the-upcoming-june-24-depo-proverar-hearing-for-women-1181698