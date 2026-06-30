Parikh Plastic Surgery: Dr. Janak Parikh Featured on Fox 26 Houston to Discuss FoLix, the First FDA-Cleared Fractional Laser for Hair Loss

Houston plastic surgeon shares insights on non-surgical hair restoration, early intervention, and the growing role of laser-based treatment for thinning hair.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Dr. Janak Parikh, MD, FACS has been featured on Fox 26 Houston to discuss FoLix Hair Restoration, an innovative non-invasive laser treatment for hair loss now available through the practice.

"Being featured on Fox 26 is a reflection of the growing conversation around non-surgical hair restoration in Houston. FoLix is the first FDA-cleared fractional laser designed specifically for hair loss, and I'm proud to bring that technology to our patients; no chemicals, no downtime, and clinical evidence behind every treatment."

- Dr. Janak Parikh

How FoLix Works

FoLix , developed by Lumenis, uses non-ablative fractional laser technology to stimulate dormant hair follicles, increase blood flow to the scalp, and activate the body's natural regenerative processes without surgery, needles, or anesthesia. Each session takes approximately 30 minutes and requires no recovery time, making it a practical solution for patients with busy schedules.

Clinical studies have demonstrated measurable increases in hair count and improvement in scalp hair appearance. Results are typically seen after 4 to 6 monthly sessions, with maintenance treatments recommended two to three times per year. The treatment is appropriate for both men and women experiencing androgenetic alopecia, diffuse thinning, or reduced hair density.

A New Conversation Around Hair Restoration

Hair loss is one of the most common aesthetic concerns affecting both men and women. Many patients delay care because they feel overwhelmed by surgery, injections, medications, topical regimens, or uncertainty about where to begin.

"Hair loss is so common," Dr. Parikh shared during the segment. "Before 35, about two-thirds of men experience hair loss, and that increases to about 85% by age 50. It's not limited to men; women also suffer from hair loss, and about 50% of women are going to experience some hair loss throughout their lifetime."

FoLix gives patients another path, one that is non-surgical, office-based, and designed to work with existing follicles.

Why Timing Matters

FoLix hair restoration may benefit a range of patients, but treatment is often most effective when follicles are weakened or dormant rather than permanently inactive.

"If you start early, when you first notice thinning or recession, the earlier you start, the better," said Dr. Parikh. "It's really about catching the follicle before it completely goes out. If it's dormant, you can rescue it."

Patients with longer-standing hair loss should not assume they are automatically poor candidates. A consultation allows the provider to evaluate scalp health, hair density, the pattern of thinning, and whether the follicles may still be capable of responding.

What Patients Can Expect

FoLix is performed in-office and requires no incisions, needles, anesthesia, or recovery period. Most sessions take approximately 30 minutes, and patients can return to normal daily activities immediately after treatment.

A typical treatment plan includes four to six sessions spaced one month apart. Because hair growth is gradual, results develop over time, with maintenance treatments recommended to help sustain improvement.

"Four to six treatments, one month apart," Dr. Parikh said. He also noted that "hair always requires maintenance," with "about two to three treatments per year" typically recommended for maintenance.

For patients comparing FoLix with surgical hair restoration, laser treatment may offer an opportunity to intervene earlier, before a more invasive procedure becomes necessary.

"It's just more invasive," Dr. Parikh said of surgical restoration. "We can potentially intervene and rescue you before you need that."

FoLix as Part of a Comprehensive Hair Restoration Strategy

At Parikh Plastic Surgery, FoLix is tailored to each patient's degree of hair loss, scalp health, goals, and treatment preferences. It may be recommended as a standalone option or combined with complementary therapies such as medical hair loss treatments, PRP with exosomes , or surgical restoration when appropriate.

FoLix is also offered through Town & Country Plastic Surgeons + MedSpa as part of its comprehensive hair restoration program, which includes NeoGraft hair transplantation and medical hair loss treatments.

About Dr. Janak Parikh

Dr. Janak Parikh, MD, MSHS, is a double board-certified plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. With advanced training spanning general surgery, organ transplantation, hepatopancreatobiliary surgery, and plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Parikh brings a precision-based, anatomy-focused approach to patient care.

Through Parikh Plastic Surgery , Dr. Parikh provides aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, non-surgical treatments, medspa services, and advanced hair restoration options for patients in Houston, Lake Jackson, and surrounding communities. His practice is centered on thoughtful communication, individualized planning, patient safety, and natural-looking outcomes delivered with trust, transparency, and elevated standards of care.

About Town & Country Plastic Surgeons + MedSpa

Town & Country Plastic Surgeons + MedSpa is a premier cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics practice serving Houston and the surrounding region. Led by Dr. Janak Parikh, MD, MSHS, a double board-certified plastic surgeon, and Dr. R. Scott Yarish, MD, the practice offers a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including plastic surgery, injectable treatments, laser and energy-based therapies, hair restoration, and longevity and wellness services. The practice operates locations in Houston and Lake Jackson, TX.

To schedule a FoLix consultation or learn more, contact Parikh Plastic Surgery at (713) 467-0146 or visit jparikhmd.com/contact .

Media Contact

Parikh Plastic Surgery

Phone: (713) 467-0146

Website: jparikhmd.com

Town & Country Plastic Surgeons

Phone: (713) 467-0146

Website: townandcountryplasticsurgeons.com

SOURCE: Parikh Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-janak-parikh-featured-on-fox-26-houston-to-discuss-folix-the-firs-1183073