WhatColorsSuitMe.com uses image analysis to deliver instant seasonal colour palette recommendations - Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter - based on a user's hair, eye, and skin colouring.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / WhatColorsSuitMe.com today launched an AI personal color analysis platform that delivers seasonal palette recommendations from a single selfie. The platform is operated by Real Tested Inc. and applies image analysis to hair, eye, and skin coloration before mapping the user to one of the 12 classic seasonal subtypes within the Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter framework.

The system asks for a front-facing photo taken in natural light against a neutral background, with specific guidance to avoid common pitfalls. Users should remove makeup, ensure even lighting without shadows across the face, and avoid filters or heavy editing. The platform samples pixel data from the cheek, forehead, lip, iris, and hair zones, then computes undertone, value, and chroma. The output is a primary season, a sub-season such as True Winter, Bright Spring, or Soft Autumn, and a 36-color personal palette rendered as a downloadable PNG showing exact hex codes for digital reference.

Each palette includes a wardrobe-pairing view showing which neutrals to anchor on, a metals view covering silver, gold, rose gold, and mixed metallics, and a hair-color recommendation calibrated to the user's natural value range with visual swatches. The makeup module recommends foundation undertones, lipstick families like cool-toned nudes for Summer or warm terracottas for Autumn, and eyeshadow palettes matched to the sub-season result. The launch dataset is built on more than 25,000 manually-labeled color-draping reference photographs and accepts inputs in 14 languages. A quiz-only fallback path is offered for users unable to supply a usable photo.

Professional color draping consultations typically cost $150 to $500 per session in the United States and require in-person studio visits under controlled lighting. AI color analysis has emerged as a high-volume search category in 2026 as consumers test ChatGPT and similar tools against the same question, with mixed results that often fail to distinguish a True Winter from a Deep Winter or a Bright Spring from a Light Spring. WhatColorsSuitMe.com addresses that gap by training on labeled draping photographs rather than text prompts and by publishing the sub-season distinction visibly in every result. Unlike competing tools that stop at a primary season, this platform emphasizes the 12-subtype framework, with each subtype carrying distinct color characteristics and palette ranges.

"Most AI color tools tell you that you are a Winter and stop there," said the editorial lead at WhatColorsSuitMe.com. "Winter is four different palettes. Getting the sub-season right is the difference between a wardrobe that works and a wardrobe full of items that almost work."

FAQ

How do I take the best photo for accurate analysis?

Upload a front-facing selfie in even natural light, ideally near a window on an overcast day or in soft outdoor shade. Use a neutral background, remove makeup, and avoid filters or editing. Position your face straight to the camera without tilting, and ensure your hair is pulled back from your face so the system can sample cheek and forehead zones clearly. Poor lighting, heavy shadows, or angled poses are the most common reasons for suboptimal results.

What makes the 12-subseason approach different from basic seasonal analysis?

The 12-subtype framework divides each of the four seasons into three subtypes that capture finer gradations of undertone, value, and chroma. Deep Autumn differs from Soft Autumn in saturation and darkness; True Winter differs from Bright Winter in chroma. This granularity allows the platform to return a palette that matches your specific coloration rather than a broad seasonal bucket that may include colors outside your range.

How accurate is this compared to professional color draping?

Testing against in-person draping results shows match rates above 85 percent for users who follow photo guidelines. The system excels at identifying primary and sub-season placement when input quality is high. In-person draping retains an edge for borderline cases between two sub-seasons, since a trained colorist can iterate fabric swatches under controlled lighting in ways that single-photo analysis cannot replicate.

More information is available at whatcolorssuitme.com.

About WhatColorsSuitMe.com

WhatColorsSuitMe.com is an AI personal-colour-analysis application that delivers instant seasonal palette recommendations from a single selfie, applying the four-season and twelve-season analysis systems. The platform provides personalised palettes of approximately 30 colours alongside clothing, makeup, and accessory guidance, with educational pages on the underlying frameworks. Operated by Real Tested Inc.

About Justin Hartfield

Justin Hartfield is the co-founder of Weedmaps and the founder of Real Tested Inc., a digital media company that builds independent, editorially driven consumer directories across cannabis, health, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Real Tested Inc. operates a portfolio of consumer information platforms serving millions of readers worldwide.

Contact Info

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Email: Justin@realtestedcbd.com

Phone: +1(833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/whatcolorssuitme.com-launches-ai-personal-colour-analysis-from-a-1169092