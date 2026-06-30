Saint-Eustache, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Indigo Soda Ltd. (indigosoda.ca), the Canadian alternative for refillable CO2 cylinders compatible with all sparkling water makers on the market, teams up year after year with Mission 1000 tonnes, the non-profit organization behind a national plastic compensation program, for hands-on shoreline cleanups. Committed to reducing single-use plastic one cylinder at a time, the Saint-Eustache company sponsors the initiative as a major partner and mobilizes its full team for each hands-on cleanup edition.





Volunteers collect plastic waste during a shoreline cleanup with Mission 1000 tonnes, Indigo Soda's plastic compensation partner.

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A Partnership Built Around Reducing Single-Use Plastic

Mission 1000 tonnes is a Quebec non-profit founded in 2018 by marine ecologist Lyne Morissette and expedition lead Jimmy Beaurivage Vigneux. What began as an effort to remove ten tonnes of waste from waterways has grown into an international movement that has mobilized close to 100,000 participants across Quebec and in countries including Chile, Indonesia, Nicaragua, France, and Togo.

The organization's plastic compensation program lets individuals, events, and businesses offset their plastic footprint, with contributions reinvested into cleanups and waste-reduction education. Indigo Soda backs the program as a major partner and brings its employees to each cleanup edition.

From Cleanups to Everyday Habits

For Indigo Soda, the partnership extends a product mission centered on cutting single-use containers. The company's reusable purple and turquoise CO2 cylinders are designed to be exchanged and refilled rather than discarded. Compatible with all sparkling water makers on the market, they can also be exchanged for a full Indigo cylinder regardless of the original brand. As a more affordable Canadian alternative, each cylinder produces up to 60 litres of sparkling water, the equivalent of roughly 170 single-use cans.

The plastic compensation partnership is one of several environmental commitments. Through a separate collaboration with reforestation cooperative Arbre-Évolution, Indigo Soda also supports tree planting intended to offset greenhouse gas emissions tied to its operations.

"We like to say that we change the world one cylinder at a time," said Audrey-Jade Goyer, Co-Founder of Indigo Soda. "At every cleanup, we are always surprised by the amount of plastic bottles and cans we find in nature. It reminds us why cleaning up shorelines and rethinking the way people consume sparkling beverages are two sides of the same commitment: reducing the plastic that ends up in our waterways."

Continuing the Commitment

Indigo Soda and Mission 1000 tonnes intend to continue their joint cleanup activities, with the company planning to keep its team involved in future editions. More information about Indigo Soda's environmental approach and its partnership with the organization can be found at indigosoda.ca/mission-1000-tonnes.

About Indigo Soda Ltd.

Indigo Soda Ltd. is a Quebec-based company headquartered in Saint-Eustache that specializes in refillable CO2 cylinders for sparkling water makers. Its cylinders are compatible with all sparkling water makers on the market and can be exchanged for full ones at more than 2,500 locations across Canada, including grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, and neighbourhood retailers. Customers can exchange an empty cylinder of any brand for a full Indigo cylinder, making it the accessible Canadian alternative to single-use bottles and cans. The company supports environmental initiatives including its partnerships with Mission 1000 tonnes and reforestation cooperative Arbre-Évolution. More information is available at indigosoda.ca.

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