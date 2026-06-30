Montréal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Rübik Design, an interior architecture and space design firm operating in the Greater Montreal area since 2006, today announced the completion of a commercial renovation for Petites-Mains, a socioprofessional insertion organization located in the Villeray district of Montreal. The project transformed the organization's reception areas, administrative offices and participant spaces, addressing both interior layouts and the building's exterior façade.

The renovated Petites-Mains facade and café-traiteur entrance in Villeray, Montreal, designed by Rübik Design.

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A Renovation Aligned With a Social Mission

Petites-Mains supports immigrant women facing cultural, religious or financial barriers as they work toward professional reintegration. The renovation aimed to give the organization spaces that reflect its values of solidarity, creativity and collective strength, while improving comfort and functionality for staff and participants. Each zone, from the main entrance to the administrative offices and the participant room, was redesigned to support daily activities and create a welcoming environment.

Design Approach and Key Features

The concept relied on soft forms, natural materials and an enveloping palette of green, nude and terracotta tones. Arches, curves and organic textures were used to soften the existing architecture. The exterior renovation included new fenestration, a repainted awning, updated signage and new lighting, giving the façade a more visible and inviting presence on the street.

Inside, a rounded reception counter anchors the entrance, complemented by a custom graphic mural and a library integrated into the waiting area. The result is a cohesive setting designed to carry the organization's identity across every space.

"Working alongside an organization with such a strong social mission gave the project a clear sense of purpose," said Sophie Roy, owner and lead designer at Rübik Design. "The objective was to create spaces that feel warm and human while supporting the daily work of the people who use them."

Additional details about the project are available at rubikcreates.com/projets-design-commercial/bureaux-petites-mains-villeray-montreal. Rübik Design's full commercial portfolio can be viewed at rubikcreates.com/projets-design-commercial.

About Rübik Design

Founded in 2006, Rübik Design (rubikcreates.com) is an interior architecture and space design firm based in Laval, Quebec. The company designs commercial and residentials environments across Montreal, the North Shore, the South Shore and the Laurentians, with remote consultations available for projects beyond that area. Its commercial portfolio includes retail spaces, restaurants, cafés and offices, with a focus on ergonomics, functionality and cohesive visual identity. Rübik Design works with clients from concept through execution, integrating natural materials, custom millwork and tailored layouts.

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