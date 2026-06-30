Cowansville, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - DNAxFIT, a Quebec-based custom gym design and installation firm founded by Érick Grandmont with over 30 years of experience in the fitness industry, announced the launch of its new website at dnaxfit.com. The updated platform is designed to better showcase the company's turnkey gym solutions and connect with a broader range of clients across Quebec, including corporations, commercial operators, institutions, and private residences.

DNAxFIT launches its new website to better showcase its custom gym design services across Quebec.

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Addressing a Growing Demand for Professional Gym Spaces

As employee wellness programs and private training spaces gain traction across Quebec, DNAxFIT has positioned itself to respond to that demand with a clear, accessible digital entry point. The new site walks prospective clients through five specialized service categories: corporate gym spaces, high-end private gyms, commercial fitness concepts, institutional installations, and senior residences.

The company's service model covers the full project lifecycle, from initial 2D design and space analysis through equipment procurement, financing options, and complete installation. DNAxFIT works with top gym equipment brands, and also distributes its own DNA Equipment line.

A Digital Platform Built Around Client Clarity

The new dnaxfit.com features dedicated pages for each client segment, a blog section covering fitness environment topics, financing information, and a direct quote request form. A kinesiology team member, Danny Gaudreau, is presented as part of the firm's value offering, a differentiator among gym design companies in the region.

"This new website reflects where DNAxFIT is headed: a clearer, more professional way to present what we do and who we do it for. Our clients range from small businesses to municipalities, and each project starts with understanding their specific space and goals," said Érick Grandmont, Founder, DNAxFIT.

About the Company

DNAxFIT has completed more than 50 commercial projects since its founding and serves clients from its base in Cowansville, Quebec, with reach across the province. The firm's approach integrates kinesiology expertise into project planning, providing guidance on equipment placement, movement flow, and long-term space adaptability. Érick Grandmont's background in the fitness industry spans from his early career at Énergie Sud through further training at the École d'entrepreneurship de Beauce.

For More Information

Additional details about DNAxFIT's custom gym services and portfolio are available at https://www.dnaxfit.com/. Project inquiries can be submitted through the contact page at https://www.dnaxfit.com/contact/.

About DNAxFIT

DNAxFIT is a Quebec-based gym design and installation company offering turnkey fitness space solutions for corporate, commercial, institutional, and residential clients. Founded by Érick Grandmont, the company brings over 30 years of fitness industry expertise to each project, providing 2D design planning, equipment supply from authorized brands, financing support, and full installation services. With more than 50 completed commercial projects across Quebec, DNAxFIT also offers access to kinesiology support through team member Danny Gaudreau. The firm operates from Cowansville, Quebec, and serves clients throughout the province. More information is available at https://www.dnaxfit.com/.

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Source: Sitegrow