Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Elevate has received the 2026 Palmer Marketing Award in the Data-Driven Marketing category for its campaign, "ComEd's Energy Savvy Customers Campaign." The award was presented during the Palmer Marketing Awards celebration held June 16 at the House of Blues Chicago.

The Palmer Marketing Awards recognize marketing campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and measurable results.

Elevate earned top honors in the Data-Driven Marketing category for "ComEd's Energy Savvy Customers Campaign," a campaign recognized for its strategic use of data and insights to improve audience targeting, engagement and campaign performance.

"Data has become one of the most powerful tools available to marketers today," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "The judges recognized Elevate for effectively using data to inform strategy, improve decision-making and deliver measurable impact."

Named for James L. Palmer, the first president of the Chicago chapter of the American Marketing Association, the Palmer Marketing Awards celebrate marketing excellence and recognize campaigns that push boundaries, elevate the profession and drive results.

For more information about the Palmer Marketing Awards and AMA Chicago, visit amachicago.org.





Photo Caption (Organic Headshots): Representatives from Elevate accept 2026 Palmer Marketing Award in the Data-Driven Marketing category at the House of Blues Chicago.



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About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, provides ongoing development opportunities for marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills and grow careers through access to industry thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and consultancies are invited to join and connect with peers across industries. Learn more at amachicago.org.

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Source: American Marketing Association Chicago