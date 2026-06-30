Kolter Homes Earns Six Awards at the 2026 Greater Orlando Parade of Homes, Including Grand Award for Cresswind DeLand

Recognition highlights communities and home designs created around connection, wellness, and the Resort Lifestyle experience.

DELAND, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Kolter Homes, a Florida home builder, earned six awards at the 2026 Greater Orlando Builders Association (GOBA) Parade of Homes, including a prestigious Grand Award for Cresswind DeLand. The recognition highlights the builder's commitment to creating exceptional communities and new construction homes in Central Florida that support connection, wellness, and meaningful experiences.

The annual Parade of Homes showcases some of Central Florida's most notable new homes and communities, recognizing excellence in design, craftsmanship, innovation, and overall homebuyer appeal.

Kolter Homes received the following honors:

Grand Award - Cresswind DeLand Community

First Place - Cresswind DeLand Community

First Place - Morgan Model at Cresswind at Hammock Oaks

Merit Award - Sarah Model at Cresswind at Lake Harris

Merit Award - Laura Model at Cresswind at Lake Harris

Merit Award - Pearl Model at Cresswind DeLand

"We're honored to be recognized by the Greater Orlando Builders Association," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President of Kolter Homes. "These awards reflect our team's dedication to creating homes and communities that bring people together, encourage wellness, and help residents enjoy a richer, more fulfilling lifestyle."

Cresswind DeLand Receives Top Community Honors

Leading the awards was Cresswind DeLand, which earned both the Grand Award and First Place Community Award.

Located in DeLand, the community is designed around the belief that home is about more than where you live, it's about how you live. Homebuyers exploring new homes in DeLand, FL are drawn to the community's focus on wellness, connection, and opportunities to enjoy a vibrant Resort Lifestyle.

Residents enjoy opportunities to stay active, build friendships, explore new interests, and connect with neighbors through a lifestyle centered on engagement and shared experiences. The community's Pearl model also received a Merit Award, further highlighting the thoughtful home design and attention to detail found throughout Cresswind DeLand.

Award-Winning Home Designs Across Central Florida

At Cresswind at Hammock Oaks in Lady Lake, the Morgan model earned First Place honors for its flexible layout, spacious gathering areas, and everyday functionality. The award-winning design reflects what many buyers are seeking when searching for new homes in Lady Lake, FL, thoughtfully designed spaces that support both entertaining and everyday living.

Cresswind at Lake Harris received Merit Awards for both the Sarah and Laura models. These award-winning floorplans continue to resonate with buyers exploring new homes near Lake Harris, offering the flexibility, comfort, and personalization options that support a variety of lifestyles.

Together, the Morgan, Sarah, Laura, and Pearl models demonstrate Kolter Homes' commitment to creating homes that support the way people live today, whether spending time with family and friends, pursuing hobbies, welcoming guests, or simply enjoying everyday moments at home.

Creating Communities Built Around Lifestyle

For Kolter Homes, these awards represent more than exceptional home design. They reflect a commitment to creating communities where residents can embrace a lifestyle filled with opportunities to connect, recharge, learn, and grow.

From fitness and wellness opportunities to social gatherings, clubs, and resident-driven programming, Kolter Homes communities are designed to foster meaningful relationships and memorable experiences. The result is a lifestyle that extends beyond the home itself and creates a strong sense of belonging.

The recognition received at this year's Parade of Homes reinforces Kolter Homes' ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional homes, innovative community design, and experiences that enrich everyday life.

About the Greater Orlando Parade of Homes

Presented annually by the Greater Orlando Builders Association, the Parade of Homes showcases the region's finest new homes and communities while recognizing excellence in design, innovation, craftsmanship, and overall homebuyer experience.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-earns-six-awards-at-the-2026-greater-orlando-parade-of-homes-including-gra-1180321