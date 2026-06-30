BuildOps Expands OpsAI Across the Entire Contracting Operation as AI Use Climbs 17x in a Year

Technicians ran more than 100,000 equipment scans in a single month as OpsAI adoption reaches across dispatch, the field, and the back office.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / BuildOps, the AI-native platform for commercial contractors, today released the first usage data from OpsAI, its embedded intelligence layer, offering one of the first concrete looks at how the trades are putting AI to work on real jobs. OpsAI runs across the entire operation, from how jobs are dispatched, to how technicians work in the field, to how the back office bills and buys.

The growth is steep. Monthly active AI users have climbed to 12,386 today, a 17x increase over the past year, as technicians and office teams adopt OpsAI across daily workflows.

The data, drawn from a base of more than 1,500 commercial contractors, arrives alongside "How Contractors Are Using AI," a BuildOps report and live session held today, June 30, at a moment when interest far outpaces measurement. BuildOps' own survey of 606 commercial contractors found 78% already using or testing AI on the jobsite, even as hard adoption data has stayed scarce.

Across every core function of the business, the OpsAI numbers show AI moving from novelty to standard equipment:

Dispatch is getting smarter. Automated technician matching routes the right tech to the right job, cutting technician driving time and helping teams optimize their schedules daily.

The field has adopted AI on its own. Technicians ran more than 100,000 nameplate scans in May alone (close to 600 every hour), simply by photographing equipment instead of manually typing serial numbers.

Office teams are getting faster and more efficient. Document scanning, which extracts line items from supplier invoices and purchase orders, grew nearly 9x over the past year. At the same time, invoices now draft themselves and go out the door 73% faster. OpsAI reduces the manual data entry behind purchasing and billing by roughly 80%.

The work is surfacing new revenue. AI revenue recommendations are viewed 12x more often than a year ago, turning technician notes from completed visits into thousands of new sales opportunities without anyone having to go searching for them each quarter.

"A technician isn't going to stop at 4:45 on a Friday to open a separate AI app, and they shouldn't have to," said Will Lehrmann, Chief Product Officer at BuildOps. "We put OpsAI inside the dispatch board, the invoice, the visit recap, so using it isn't a decision anyone makes. That's why the usage keeps climbing without us pushing it," said Will Lehrmann, Chief Product Officer at BuildOps."

The pattern points to a structural reason some AI sticks while most stalls. MIT's "The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025" found that AI from specialized vendors succeeds roughly twice as often as in-house builds. BuildOps attributes that gap to domain fit. OpsAI is trained on the operational data of more than 1,500 contractors, including dispatch logic, billing rules, compliance, and OEM equipment knowledge across the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing trades. The company says that is why it requires no model training period and no change to how crews already work.

"Most AI in this industry is a chatbot wearing a tool belt. It sounds like it knows the trade until a tech asks it something real on a live job. We built OpsAI on how contractors actually dispatch, bill, and service equipment, so it knows what to recommend and where a tradesman's judgment still has to lead," said Mohit Sinha, VP of Product Strategy at BuildOps.

The throughline across the data is a shift in what counts as normal. AI in the trades is no longer a bet on the future or a line item to justify. It is becoming part of how the work gets done, the same way mobile devices and cloud software did before it.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the AI-native platform for commercial contractors. Built for the complexity of large-scale commercial work, it unifies service, projects, and financials into one system powered by OpsAI - intelligence designed for real work in the trades - to help teams operate with clarity when the work is on the line. Today, more than 1,500 leading companies across North America trust BuildOps, backed by Founders Fund, N47, Meritech Capital, and other top investors. Learn more at buildops.com.

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SOURCE: BuildOps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/buildops-expands-opsai-across-the-entire-contracting-operation-as-1184797