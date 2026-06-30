Las Colinas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Ameritec IPS today announced that QAmChain, its post-quantum blockchain platform, has completed its development phase and entered the auditing stage as part of its planned role within the HEWE ecosystem. The announcement follows recent U.S. executive actions related to post-quantum cryptography and quantum computing research. According to the company, these developments are consistent with a strategic roadmap it established prior to the release of these policy initiatives.





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QAmChain forms part of the broader HEWE ecosystem, which is being developed to integrate blockchain infrastructure, digital identity, biometric authentication, artificial intelligence, healthcare technologies, and digital asset infrastructure within a unified platform. QAmChain is intended to succeed the company's existing AmChain network and will operate alongside QB-CURE, Ameritec IPS's biometric digital wallet, as part of the ecosystem.

On June 22, 2026, the White House issued two executive orders directing federal agencies to accelerate migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards and advance national quantum computing research and innovation. Post-quantum cryptography encompasses cryptographic methods designed to remain secure against potential threats from future quantum computers, and has become a growing area of focus for governments, standards bodies, and technology companies planning long-term digital infrastructure.

QAmChain is being developed to support enterprise blockchain applications, smart contracts, digital payments, tokenization, real estate digitalization, and decentralized technologies, as organizations assess future cryptographic requirements in light of advances in quantum computing.

"Post-quantum cryptography is becoming an increasingly important consideration for governments, enterprises, and technology developers planning long-term digital infrastructure," said William Tran, Director of Business Development at Ameritec IPS. "Our development of QAmChain reflects the roadmap we have previously outlined for the HEWE ecosystem and our continued focus on infrastructure designed to incorporate quantum-resistant cryptographic technologies." Quantum-resistant cryptography forms a foundational element of QAmChain's architecture. As development progresses, the digital identity, biometric authentication, and artificial intelligence components of the HEWE ecosystem are intended to interface with this blockchain infrastructure layer through an integrated technology framework.

Mr. Tran stated that development of QAmChain and the HEWE ecosystem is continuing in accordance with the company's established roadmap. Further technical updates and project milestones will be communicated through official channels as development progresses. More information is available at ameritecps.com and hewe.io.

About HEWE and QAmChain

The HEWE ecosystem is a unified technology platform being developed by Ameritec IPS to integrate blockchain infrastructure, digital identity, biometric authentication, artificial intelligence, healthcare technologies, and digital asset infrastructure. QAmChain is the post-quantum blockchain platform at the core of the HEWE ecosystem, being developed as the successor to the company's existing AmChain network, with quantum-resistant cryptographic architecture as a foundational design element. The ecosystem also includes QB-CURE, a biometric digital wallet intended to operate alongside QAmChain within the broader platform.

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Source: GRW