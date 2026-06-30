Kolter Homes: Cresswind Palm Beach Celebrates Six Years of Resort Lifestyle Living in Palm Beach County

Community surpasses 80% sold as residents continue to embrace a lifestyle centered on wellness, connection, and meaningful experiences.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Six years after welcoming its first residents, Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake is celebrating a milestone defined by connection, wellness, and community. As the community marks its sixth anniversary, it has also surpassed 80% sold, reflecting strong demand for a lifestyle-focused community in Palm Beach County.

Since opening in 2019, Cresswind Palm Beach has grown into one of the area's most sought-after destinations for buyers seeking new construction homes in Palm Beach County paired with opportunities to stay active, build friendships, explore new interests, and make the most of every day.

The milestone reflects a growing demand for communities that offer more than a home. Today's buyers are increasingly prioritizing wellness, social connection, and opportunities to pursue the interests and experiences that matter most to them.

"From the beginning, our vision for Cresswind Palm Beach was to create more than a neighborhood, we wanted to create a place where people could connect, thrive, and enjoy a richer, more fulfilling lifestyle," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President of Kolter Homes. "Six years later, it's inspiring to see that vision reflected in the friendships, experiences, and strong sense of community our residents have built together."

A Lifestyle That Continues to Resonate

Over the past six years, residents have embraced a lifestyle built around connection, recreation, personal growth, and social engagement. Whether it's joining neighbors for pickleball, participating in a fitness class, attending a social gathering, discovering a new hobby, or taking part in resident-led clubs and events, there are countless opportunities to connect and create meaningful experiences.

At the center of community life is the award-winning Club Cresswind, where residents gather for fitness classes, social events, clubs, wellness programming, and recreational activities. This commitment to creating a vibrant Palm Beach County lifestyle community continues to resonate with homebuyers seeking more than just a place to live.

A Prime Location in Palm Beach County

Located in the growing city of Westlake, Cresswind Palm Beach offers convenient access to shopping, dining, healthcare, entertainment, and outdoor recreation. Homebuyers exploring new homes in Westlake, FL are drawn to the community's unique combination of lifestyle, location, and thoughtfully designed homes.

As a premier gated community in Palm Beach County, Cresswind Palm Beach provides a welcoming environment where residents can enjoy both privacy and connection while remaining close to everything the region has to offer.

Looking Ahead

With fewer than 20% of homesites remaining, Cresswind Palm Beach is entering its final chapters of growth while continuing to welcome new residents seeking a vibrant lifestyle built around wellness, connection, and shared experiences.

As the community celebrates six years of success, its focus remains unchanged: creating opportunities for residents to build friendships, pursue their passions, stay active, and enjoy every day to the fullest.

The milestone also reflects the continued demand for new homes in Palm Beach County, where homebuyers are increasingly seeking communities that offer a sense of belonging, enriching experiences, and a lifestyle that extends well beyond the home itself.

While the community continues to grow, its greatest achievement remains the lifestyle residents have built together over the past six years-a community defined by friendships, shared experiences, and a passion for making the most of every day.

About Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake

Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake is a Resort Lifestyle community by Kolter Homes featuring thoughtfully designed homes, resident-focused programming, wellness opportunities, social experiences, and the award-winning Club Cresswind. The community is designed to help residents connect, thrive, and enjoy a vibrant lifestyle in Palm Beach County.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cresswind-palm-beach-celebrates-six-years-of-resort-lifestyle-living-in-palm-beach-coun-1180328