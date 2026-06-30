HWAL Inc., Announces Appointment of Edwin Semans to Executive Vice President

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / HWAL Inc. , formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID:HWAL) (the "Company"), announces the appointment of Edwin "Ed" Semans to Executive Vice President.

About Ed Semans

Edwin W. Semans, III is a highly accomplished entrepreneur, corporate compliance specialist, and business development executive with over three decades of success spanning the technology, telecommunications, and maritime industries. Known for his strategic agility, Semans has consistently driven growth across both corporate landscapes and niche commercial markets.

Semans' foundational career is rooted in enterprise technology sales. For fifteen consecutive years, he regularly achieved or exceeded his sales quotas as a Senior Account Manager for both national and regional telecommunication companies. Managing the sales of multi-site VPNs, cloud data hosting, and complex product suites, he established himself as a producer in the B2B tech sector.

Semans holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Computer Science from Hobart College in Geneva, NY, and is a Certified Corporate Compliance Specialist via Ethan Hathaway. He resides in Winter Park, FL, where he enjoys fishing, golf, and boating.

Semans has been an active philanthropist supporting foundations focused on the homeless community (Annapolis Light House Shelter) and battered families housing (Bernie House) in Annapolis, MD, and the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay (Chesapeake Bay Foundation and The Chesapeake Bay Trust).

About HWAL, Inc.

HWAL , Inc. (OTCID:HWAL),? www.hwal.net ?is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, Real World Assets, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust and Lunar Records, HWAL curate's iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum. About Melody Trust

For decades Melody Trust's parent company HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include: The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Johnny Winter, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends. www.hwal.net . Melody Trust music recordings have been preserved in a private vault for over 30 years and contain some of the rarest and most coveted unpublished recordings from countless Legendary Iconic Music Recording Artists.

Melody Trust was formed to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced the Melody Music catalog throughout the past century.

Corporate Communications:

HWAL:? https://hwal.net

info@hwal.net

https://x.com/TheHollyWall

https://x.com/lunarecordsfund

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of HWAL, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hwal-inc.-announces-appointment-of-edwin-semans-to-executive-vice-president-1184798