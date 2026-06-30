Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. (TSXV: IEI) ("Imperial") announces that it has completed the purchase of the Interstate Battery building located along 118 Avenue and 158 Street. The Transaction is valued at $5,000,000.

The 22,315 square foot industrial warehouse is situated on a 3.01-acre site and is home to Interstate Battery, which specializes is high-quality, heavy-duty batteries for nearly all systems. The property serves as a storefront and distribution center for Interstate Battery.

"This acquisition represents another strategic addition to our portfolio," said Adam Chadi, Chief Operating Officer of Imperial. "The property's location, directly adjoining our other existing properties along 118 Avenue, enhances the scale and potential of our landholdings in the area. Supported by a multinational tenant, the Interstate Battery building generates stable income today while providing meaningful opportunities for future value appreciation and redevelopment."

About Imperial Equities Inc.

Based in Edmonton, Imperial Equities Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on industrial, commercial, and agricultural real estate properties in targeted markets throughout Western Canada.

Additional information is available at: www.imperialequities.com

Imperial's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IEI.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Imperial Equities Inc.