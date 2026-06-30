Oyster Bay, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - The Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors is now accepting applications from eligible undergraduate students across the United States. Established by Keith D'Agostino, the scholarship recognizes the perseverance, determination, and leadership potential of students who have overcome the challenges of cancer and continue to pursue higher education with purpose and ambition.





Keith D'Agostino

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The scholarship reflects Keith D'Agostino's longstanding commitment to education, personal growth, and community engagement. Through this initiative, Keith D'Agostino seeks to support cancer survivors who demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity while preparing to make meaningful contributions in their future professions and communities.

Open to currently enrolled undergraduate students attending accredited colleges and universities, the scholarship welcomes applicants from all academic disciplines. Eligibility requires applicants to be cancer survivors, regardless of cancer type or stage of survivorship. The program is designed to recognize individuals whose experiences have shaped their character and strengthened their commitment to leadership and service.

As part of the application process, students are required to submit an original essay of 500-600 words responding to the following prompt:

"How has your journey as a cancer survivor shaped your understanding of resilience, and how do you plan to apply that strength to your future professional or community leadership roles?"

The scholarship committee will evaluate submissions based on originality, clarity of thought, personal reflection, and the applicant's vision for future leadership and community impact.

A one-time award of $1,000 will be presented to the selected recipient. Applications must be submitted by January 15, 2027, and the scholarship winner will be announced on February 15, 2027.

The scholarship is inspired by the personal and professional values of Keith D'Agostino, whose career and community involvement demonstrate a dedication to perseverance and responsible leadership. Raised in a first-generation Italian family in New York, Keith D'Agostino developed a strong work ethic that guided him through his academic achievements and into a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades in the financial sector. Today, he serves as a Senior Managing Director while remaining actively involved in educational and community initiatives.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Keith D'Agostino is recognized for his commitment to mentorship and service. His experience as a youth baseball coach for more than a decade and his role as a trustee for the East Woods School reflect his belief in fostering growth, opportunity, and character development among future generations.

The Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors extends those values by creating a platform where student survivors can share their stories, highlight their resilience, and gain support as they continue their educational journeys. By investing in students who have faced significant personal challenges, the scholarship aims to encourage future leaders who understand the importance of perseverance, compassion, and determination.

The program serves as a reminder that resilience developed through adversity can become a powerful foundation for future success. Through the Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors, students are provided with an opportunity to transform personal experiences into meaningful pathways toward academic achievement and leadership.

Additional information regarding eligibility requirements, application instructions, and submission guidelines is available on the scholarship's official website.

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Source: GRW