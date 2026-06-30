LINE IN ATHENS IS NO.1 AS THE INAUGURAL LIST OF EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS 2026 IS REVEALED

The highly anticipated list makes its debut at an awards ceremony in Amsterdam, celebrating bars across the region





Line in Athens ranks No.1 in the list of Europe's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier - the first edition of this prestigious new list

in Athens ranks No.1 in the list of Europe's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier - the first edition of this prestigious new list The 2026 list features bars from 22 cities across the region, including Athens, Barcelona, Bratislava, London, Madrid and Rome

Salvatore Calabrese has been awarded the Roku Industry Icon Award

has been awarded the Roku Industry Icon Award London's Waltz (No.23) has been awarded the Three Cents Best New Opening Award

(No.23) has been awarded the Three Cents Best New Opening Award The Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award is given to Edinburgh's Panda & Sons (No.20)

(No.20) De Vie (No.34), Paris wins the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

(No.34), Paris wins the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award The SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award is presented to Hide , Budapest

, Budapest Mirror Bar (No.8) receives the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

(No.8) receives the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award Giorgio Bargiani wins the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award

AMSTERDAM, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, was announced this evening during a live awards ceremony in Amsterdam. The glamorous event celebrated the first annual edition of this new and prestigious ranking from 50 Best, the organisation behind The World's 50 Best Bars.

The full 1-50 list of Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026 is at the end of this press release.

Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026 features venues from 22 cities across the continent, with Athens' Line named The Best Bar in Europe, sponsored by Perrier, and The Best Bar in Greece 2026.

One of Athens' most imaginative drinking destinations, Line sits within a former art gallery in Kato Petralona, where soaring ceilings and an industrial backdrop frame a world of fermentation-led creativity. Ranked No.8 in The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, the venue was created by acclaimed bartenders Vasilis Kyritsis and Nikos Bakoulis as a hub of innovation, producing fruit wines, beers and sourdough on-site and reworking every byproduct into cocktails and food as part of a circular approach. Central to the menu are house-made fruit wines known as Why-ins, developed with winemaker Thanos Georgilas, ranging from classic expressions to more experimental styles enhanced with fresh aromas or distillates.

The drinks balance creativity with drinkability, reimagining classics through Line's fermentation lab with depth and familiarity. This is complemented by thoughtful small plates from chef Pavlos Kyriaki and house breads that incorporate fermentation ingredients. The space shifts seamlessly from a laid-back daytime coffee and wine spot to a lively evening destination for sustainable, boundary-pushing cocktails, reflecting the continued evolution of Athens' cocktail culture.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for Europe's 50 Best Bars, says: "We are immensely proud to name Line as the first ever winner of the title The Best Bar in Europe, sponsored by Perrier. Their remarkable hospitality and stunning creativity have not only earned them this accolade but have truly cemented Athens' position on the global map. We hope that this inaugural list of Europe's 50 Best Bars will shine a bright spotlight onto an even greater number of outstanding bars across this vibrant continent and inspire epicures around the world to explore everything it has to offer - from long-established cocktail capitals to fresh, emerging scenes that are pushing boundaries in new and exciting ways."

With seven bars on the list, London cements its status as the undisputed cocktail capital of Europe. The city claims the award of The Best Bar in the UK, sponsored by Monkey Shoulder, with the ConnaughtBar ranked at No.10, joined closely by Satan's Whiskers and Tayer + Elementary at No.11 and No.12, respectively. New opening Waltz, debuting at No.23, takes home the Three Cents Best New Opening Award. Kwant Mayfair is at No.40, Three Sheets (Soho) at No.41 and Scarfes Bar at No.47. In Edinburgh, Panda & Sons is No.20.

Dominating the very top of the list, Athens' Line is crowned The Best Bar in Europe and The Best Bar in Greece at No.1, with The Bar in Front of the Bar following at No.2. The city's breadth of excellence continues with Barro Negro at No.13, Baba au Rum at No.14 and The Clumsies at No.30, while Thessaloniki's Gorilla is No.33. To the north, Nouvelle Vague in Tirana earns The Best Bar in Albania title at No.16.

At No.3, Sips in Barcelona claims the title of The Best Bar in Spain, sponsored by Torres Brandy, supported by a strong showing for the city from Paradiso (No.9), Aldea (No.26), 14 De La Rosa (No.35), Boadas (No.36) and Foco (No.48). The capital, Madrid, adds further presence with Angelita at No.45 and Salmon Guru at No.46.

Paris is represented by five outstanding venues led by Bar Nouveau, named The Best Bar in France, sponsored by Rémy Martin, at No.5. New opening De Vie (No.34) joins established favourites The CambridgePublic House (No.7), Danico (No.19) and Harry's Bar Paris (No.27). Rounding out Western Europe's impressive performance is Super Lyan (No.42) in Amsterdam, awarded The Best Bar in the Netherlands, sponsored by Ketel One.

Strong representation from Scandinavia sees Himkok crowned The Best Bar in Norway, sponsored by Nikka Whisky, at No.4 with fellow Oslo venue Svanen at No.15. Copenhagen's Bird (No.24) secures The Best Bar in Denmark title, sponsored by Mancino Vermouth. Stockholm stalwart Tjoget (No.37) is The Best Bar in Sweden alongside Röda Huset at No.43.

Renowned for its rich cocktail culture, nine Italian bars are featured, including The Best Bar in Italy, sponsored by Disaronno, Moebius Milano (No.6). The city also contributes Camparino in Galleria at No.18, 1930 at No.22 and Rita at No.49. From Florence, Locale Firenze and Gucci Giardino rank at No.21 and No.29 respectively, while Freni e Frizioni (No.31) and Drink Kong (No.32) represent Rome, with Naples' L'Antiquario at No.28.

An increasingly compelling destination for cocktail lovers, Central Europe is led by Bratislava's Mirror Bar - named The Best Bar in Slovakia at No.8. The Best Bar in Germany, sponsored by Mr Black, at No.17 is Wax On, while Alma Prague is recognised as The Best Bar in Czechia at No.25, with fellow Prague venue Forbína Bar at No.38. Tag in Krakow is The Best Bar in Poland at No.39. Late Bloomers Zurich is No.44 and The Best Bar in Switzerland, sponsored by Amaro Lucano, while Innsbruck's Dunlin takes the title of The Best Bar in Austria at No.50.

Special Awards

Panda & Sons in Edinburgh is awarded the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award for Transcend, the bar's signature experimental cocktail menu built entirely around sub-zero freezing techniques, showcasing the impact of freezing, pressure and dehydration on flavour, texture and aroma far beyond conventional mixology. First introduced in 2021, the award, selected by the Europe's 50 Best Bars Academy Chairs, celebrates bars that excel in innovation, design, drink craftsmanship and menu storytelling.

Salvatore Calabrese is named Roku Industry Icon, recognising a career that has shaped cocktail culture in London and around the world. Known simply as 'The Maestro', Calabrese's influence spans more than five decades and has played a pivotal role in establishing many of the principles now synonymous with the highest standards of bartending. His legacy is defined not only by landmark achievements - from establishing Duke's Bar as a global destination for the Martini, to creating enduring modern classics such as the Breakfast Martini - but by his unwavering belief that bartending is a discipline rooted in care, memory and restraint.

Waltz in London is named Three Cents Best New Opening, joining the list at No.23. This intimate, Japanese-influenced cocktail bar is the first solo project from Gento Torigata, former bar manager of Kwãnt in Mayfair. A balance of rhythm and refinement, Waltz presents a micro-seasonal, ingredient-driven cocktail programme rooted in Japanese bartending traditions of balance and clarity.

De Vie in Paris has been awarded the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award, recognised for its thoughtful approach to sustainability with every drink and dish shaped by the seasons. From responsible sourcing and low-waste techniques to a wider commitment to environmental and social impact, the bar sets a strong example of how conscious practices can be seamlessly integrated into a world-class drinks experience.

Hide in Budapest has received the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award, recognised for its striking and thoughtfully executed interior. Blending atmosphere with functionality, the space offers a distinctive visual identity that enhances the overall guest experience, demonstrating how considered design can shape the way a bar is both perceived and enjoyed.

Additional special award winners announced prior to the reveal of this year's list include Bratislava's Mirror Bar receiving the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award and Giorgio Bargiani as the winner of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

Position Name Town 1 Line Athens 2 The Bar in Front of the Bar Athens 3 Sips Barcelona 4 Himkok Oslo 5 Bar Nouveau Paris 6 Moebius Milano Milan 7 The Cambridge Public House Paris 8 Mirror Bar Bratislava 9 Paradiso Barcelona 10 Connaught Bar London 11 Satan's Whiskers London 12 Tayer + Elementary London 13 Barro Negro Athens 14 Baba au Rum Athens 15 Svanen Oslo 16 Nouvelle Vague Tirana 17 Wax On Berlin 18 Camparino in Galleria Milan 19 Danico Paris 20 Panda & Sons Edinburgh 21 Locale Firenze Florence 22 1930 Milan 23 Waltz London 24 Bird Copenhagen 25 Alma Prague Prague 26 Aldea Barcelona 27 Harry's Bar Paris Paris 28 L'Antiquario Naples 29 Gucci Giardino Florence 30 The Clumsies Athens 31 Freni e Frizioni Rome 32 Drink Kong Rome 33 Gorilla Thessaloniki 34 De Vie Paris 35 14 De La Rosa Barcelona 36 Boadas Barcelona 37 Tjoget Stockholm 38 Forbína Bar Prague 39 Tag Krakow 40 Kwãnt Mayfair London 41 Three Sheets (Soho) London 42 Super Lyan Amsterdam 43 Röda Huset Stockholm 44 Late Bloomers Zurich 45 Angelita Madrid 46 Salmon Guru Madrid 47 Scarfes Bar London 48 Foco Barcelona 49 Rita Milan 50 Dunlin Innsbruck

How the Voting works

The inaugural ranking for Europe's 50 Best Bars will reflect the best bars experiences based on the votes of more than 300 gender-balanced, anonymous bar industry experts based in Europe, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-travelled cocktail connoisseurs from across the region. Members of the 50 Best organisation do not vote and do not control the composition of the list; that is the collective role of the voting Academy. This means that bars cannot apply to be on the list and sponsors do not have any influence on the list.

The Academy Chairs for Europe's 50 Best Bars have been announced, but they are not privy to, and have no knowledge of, the votes cast by the voters in their respective sub-regions; furthermore, they are not official spokespeople for the 50 Best brand.

Each voter casts votes for the bars where they have had their 'best' experiences during the last 18 months before the voting deadline. Voting is carried out individually and strictly confidentially on a secure site and remains confidential before the list announcement. The list is a simple computation of votes by voters based in Europe for bars in Europe. All bars will be open as of June 2026, when the list is revealed. Further?information on how the voting works is available on the 50 Best FAQs page here.

Media contact:

Lily Wiggins, LX

europes50bestbars@lx-comms.com

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com





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About Europe's 50 Best Bars

Following the success of regional bars lists Asia's 50 Best Bars and North America's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best announced the launch of Europe's 50 Best Bars in 2026. The Europe's 50 Best Bars list is created by the Europe's 50 Best Bars Academy, an influential group of more than 300 independent leaders from across the region, each selected for their expert opinion of the regional bar scene. The Europe's 50 Best Bars event programme - including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list - provides a unique opportunity to unite bar owners, bartenders, media and experienced travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The resulting list will be the first ranking of its kind to encompass Europe.

About William Reed

William Reed is an independent media group that has been in operation for more than 150 years, with established brands including The Grocer and Restaurant. Specialising in professional media related to the retail, food service and restaurants sectors, the company is headquartered in the UK with offices around the world. The Europe's 50 Best Bars list is arranged and organised by William Reed, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants (both launched in 2013), Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants (2022), as well as The World's 50 Best Bars (2009), Asia's 50 Best Bars (2016), North America's 50 Best Bars (2022), The World's 50 Best Hotels (2023) and The World's 50 Best Vineyards (2025). William Reed is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the list.

Our partners:

Perrier - Official Water Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Europe & The Best Bar in Greece

SevenRooms - Official Booking Platform Partner; sponsor of SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award

Doordash - Official Delivery Partner

Michter's - Official American Whiskey Partner; sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award

Nikka Whisky - Official Whisky of the World Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Norway

Ketel One - Official Vodka Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in the Netherlands & Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award

Three Cents - Official Mixers Partner; sponsor of Three Cents Best New Opening Award

Siete Misterios - Official Mezcal Partner; sponsor of Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award

NOAM - Official Beer Partner

Roku Gin - Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award

Altos Tequila - Official Tequila Partner; sponsor of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award

Cointreau - Official Orange Liqueur Partner; sponsor of ceremonial scarves

Rémy Martin - Official Cognac Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in France

Monkey Shoulder - Official Scotch Whisky Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in the UK

Mr Black - Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Germany

Torres Brandy - Official Brandy Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Spain

Disaronno - Official Italian Liqueur Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Italy

Amaro Lucano - Official Amaro Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Switzerland & ceremonial shakers

Mancino Vermouth - Official Vermouth Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Denmark & ceremonial shakers

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur - Official French Liqueur Partner

Almave - Official Non Alcoholic Partner

Polot 1882 - Official Syrup Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Albania

Les Vergers Boiron - Official Fruit Purée Partner

Diplomático - Official Rum Partner

Campari - Official Bitters Partner; sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award

DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel Amsterdam - Official Hotel Venue Partner

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht - Official Hotel Venue Partner

Sofitel Legend Amsterdam The Grand - Official Hotel Venue Partner

Rosewood Amsterdam - Official Hotel Venue Partner

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