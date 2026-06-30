Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - 1317234 B.C. Ltd. ("131" or the "Company") and Nordiq Energy Systems Inc (formerly Marviken Ontario Inc.) ("Nordiq") announces that they have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced business combination agreement dated October 15, 2025 (the "Business Combination Agreement") which was entered into in connection with the Company's proposed business combination transaction with Nordiq and 1001313119 Ontario Inc ("Subco").

About the Company

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on July 27, 2021. The Company is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of the jurisdictions of Alberta and British Columbia. None of its securities, are listed or posted for trading on any stock exchange and no public market exists for any securities of the Company. Additional information on the Company can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the termination of the Business Combination Agreement may not be realized; risks relating to general economic, market and business conditions; the ability of the Company to continue its operations and implement its business strategy; and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement to be prepared in connection with the proposed transaction, any information released or received with respect to the proposed transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

The TSXV has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and associated transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303571

Source: 1317234 B.C. Ltd.