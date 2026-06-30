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WKN: A2P4CK | ISIN: CA83419D2014 | Ticker-Symbol: 3W2N
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:03
7,050 Euro
-0,70 % -0,050
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLARIS RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SOLARIS RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 22:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Solaris Resources: Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

QUITO, Ecuador, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. ("Solaris" or the "Company") (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at Solaris' annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2026, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company's five nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Appointing BDO Canada LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  • Ratifying and approving all unallocated entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

A summary of the results is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number- Number-
Richard W. Warke87,024,20385.8814,312,08814.12
Matthew Rowlinson100,986,89799.66349,3940.34
Rodrigo Borja89,525,90888.3511,810,38311.65
Donald R. Taylor93,406,83692.187,929,4557.82
Hans Wick88,321,22587.1613,015,06612.84
Appointment of Auditors

Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number- Number-
Appointment of Auditors106,189,56199.90101,3090.10
Approval of Unallocated Entitlements

Votes ForVotes Against
Number- Number-
Approval of unallocated entitlements under the Company's stock option plan88,696,30987.5312,639,98112.47


On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

- Matthew Rowlinson-
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Patrick Chambers, VP Business Development & Investor Relations
Email: pchambers@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris Resources is a copper-gold exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-quality assets across the Americas. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Warintza copper porphyry Project in southeast Ecuador. Solaris is committed to responsible mining practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, shared value creation, and long- term benefits for local communities and stakeholders.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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