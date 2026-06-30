Solaris Resources: Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

QUITO, Ecuador, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. ("Solaris" or the "Company") (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at Solaris' annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2026, have been approved. These matters included:
- Electing each of the Company's five nominees as directors of the Company;
- Appointing BDO Canada LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
- Ratifying and approving all unallocated entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.
A summary of the results is provided below:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|-
|Number
|-
|Richard W. Warke
|87,024,203
|85.88
|14,312,088
|14.12
|Matthew Rowlinson
|100,986,897
|99.66
|349,394
|0.34
|Rodrigo Borja
|89,525,908
|88.35
|11,810,383
|11.65
|Donald R. Taylor
|93,406,836
|92.18
|7,929,455
|7.82
|Hans Wick
|88,321,225
|87.16
|13,015,066
|12.84
|Appointment of Auditors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|-
|Number
|-
|Appointment of Auditors
|106,189,561
|99.90
|101,309
|0.10
|Approval of Unallocated Entitlements
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|-
|Number
|-
|Approval of unallocated entitlements under the Company's stock option plan
|88,696,309
|87.53
|12,639,981
|12.47
On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.
- Matthew Rowlinson-
President & CEO, Director
For Further Information
Patrick Chambers, VP Business Development & Investor Relations
Email: pchambers@solarisresources.com
About Solaris Resources Inc.
Solaris Resources is a copper-gold exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-quality assets across the Americas. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Warintza copper porphyry Project in southeast Ecuador. Solaris is committed to responsible mining practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, shared value creation, and long- term benefits for local communities and stakeholders.