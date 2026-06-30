Datadog, Inc.: Datadog Acquires Adaptive ML to Accelerate Its Investment in AI Research and Development

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced it has acquired Adaptive ML , a frontier AI startup developing the world's first Reinforcement Learning Operations (RLOps) platform, enabling enterprises to build, own, and deploy their own specialized agents and models.

Adaptive ML will join Datadog AI Research, accelerating Datadog's investment and research efforts around world models and agentic LLM post-training for observability. Datadog AI Research focuses on fundamental technical problems and collaborates with Datadog's product and engineering teams to translate research advances into products.

"We started Adaptive to give every enterprise the ability to perpetually improve its own AI. The missing piece was never the algorithm, the hardest part was production scale. With Datadog, and the continuous stream of real-world signals that only a platform operating at this unique reach can provide, we will work directly from the foundation that intelligent agents need to drive exponential productivity gains, reliably and consistently. With Datadog's unmatched access to real-world infrastructure, we can accelerate towards continuous intelligence," said Julien Launay, co-founder and CEO, Adaptive ML.

"Our lab is focused on leveraging our data and domain expertise to build specialized agents and models, and to effectively turn our data into first-party intelligence. As we continue to bolster our R&D efforts and better serve our customers, bringing Adaptive ML on board is a natural fit to enhance and augment the work we are already doing within our lab," said Ameet Talwalkar, Datadog's Chief Scientist.

As AI continues to intensify the level of complexity software systems are facing on a daily basis, Datadog has invested over $1B in R&D annually - significantly contributing to the end-to-end observability and security solutions it has delivered to customers. Recently, that includes research initiatives like Toto 2.0 , as well as products like Bits Investigation, Bits Code, and Bits Security Analyst , which have already conducted hundreds of thousands of investigations on behalf of customers.

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.