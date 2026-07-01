Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD) ("Vinland" or the "Company") further to its June 18th, 2026 press release, the Company advises on June 3, 2026 it signed a land purchase agreement with Carey Galeschuk (the Vendor) to acquire 1 mineral license comprised of 4 claim units. The Company has paid the one-time purchase price of CDN $3,000 cash and issued 5,000 common shares of the Company. The Vendor will retain a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR). The transaction is arm's length and no finder's fee is payable.

All securities issued under this transaction are subject to a 4-month and 1 day hold.

About Killick Lithium Project:

Vinland Lithium Inc. is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VLD. Vinalnd holds 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project in Southwestern Newfoundland and subject only to a 2% NSR (1% each to Benton Resources and Pirate Gold).

Vinland is focused on advancing the recently-discovered Killick Lithium Project which covers 30 kilometers of highly-prospective geological terrane in proximity to the Baie d'Est Fault. The project boasts multiple spodumene-pegmatites within the Kraken Pegmatite Field and high-grade cesium-tantalum-lithium hosted in the Hydra Pegmatite. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geochemical and geophysical targets present.

All initial drilling phases at the Killick Lithium Project to date have returned impressive results from multiple pegmatites including: 8.4m of 0.95% Li2O in GH-22-01 at the Kraken Dyke, 16.2m of 0.43% Li2O in GH-22-05 at the Kraken North Dyke, 20.82m of 0.60% Li2O incl. 5.5m of 1.16% Li2O in GH-22-15, and 8.37m of 0.91% Li2O in GH-22-08 at the East Dyke and 15.23m of 1.04% Li2O in GH-22-27 and 13.37m of 1.22% Li2O in GH-22-45 at the Killick Dyke. At the Hydra Cesium Dyke, initial channel sample results to 8.75% Cs2O, 0.41% Li2O, 0.025% Ta2O5 and 0.33% Rb2O over 1.2 meters including 13.57% Cs20 and 0.32% Li20 over 0.4m.

Figure 1: Killick Lithium Project - General Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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QA/QC Protocols

Rock and core samples from 2022-2025 were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for preparation and then sent to the SGS Canada Inc. analytical laboratory in Burnaby, British Colombia for analysis. All samples were acquired by hand (rocks) or saw-cut (channels/drill core) and delivered, by Vinland personnel, in sealed bags, to the Grand Falls-Windsor prep lab of SGS, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using SGS's GS_IMS91A50 method that delivers a 56-element package utilizing sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES, and ICP-MS analytical techniques. All reported assays are uncut. Soil samples were collected by Vinland personnel utilizing a standard Dutch-auger, collecting B Horizon soil, where possible. Where B was not present, the soil horizon or type was noted. Soil samples were sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd., in Springdale, NL, for Li, Ta, Sn, and Nb analyses by four-acid digestion, analyzed by ICP-OES. Some historic rock samples were analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Till samples were collected by Vinland personnel utilizing conventional shovel dug holes and screened to -10mm in the field. Samples were shipped to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) in Nepean, Ontario for analysis using their standard lithium indicator mineral package. Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

QP

Barry Sparkes, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Vinland Lithium Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Vinland Lithium Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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Source: Vinland Lithium Inc.