La Caisse, Ontario Teachers' and BCI (Canada) in North America; NBIM (Norway) in Europe; NSIA (Nigeria) in Africa; Temasek (Singapore) in Asia; and Future Fund, Rest (Australia) and NZ Super (New Zealand) in Oceania achieve a perfect score on the 2026 assessment of Governance, Sustainability and Resilience practices.

Today, Global SWF has published the seventh edition of its GSR (Governance, Sustainability, and Resilience) Scoreboard, which has become the measuring stick of best practices among State-Owned Investors around the world. The report is available on www.globalswf.com/reports/2026gsr

The annual exercise studies the world's 200 largest Sovereign Wealth Funds and Public Pension Funds, which manage US$ 34.0 trillion on behalf of 76 countries. The assessment is based on 25 different elements that are answered binarily based on public information only, and this year led to the following results:

Three elements were modified to account for the increasing importance of relative financial performance, carbon emission statements, and adoption of and/or investment in AI.

In a like-for-like comparison, the average GSR score of all 200 funds slightly increased to 60%. Sustainability and Resilience scores improved, while Governance including transparency stayed flat.

Governments around the world, including those from deficit economies, continue to establish new strategic vehicles which makes it paramount to promote role models and best practices in the industry.

Two thirds of the assessed funds are already adopting and/or investing in artificial intelligence; and half of those, reported their first interaction with AI during the past 12 months.

The best results are found in institutions from Oceania, followed by Europe and North America. Asian funds just pass the test, while Middle Eastern, African and Latin American investors have averages below 50%.

Charles Emond, President and CEO of La Caisse, commented: "This ranking places La Caisse among a select group of global leaders in governance, sustainability and resilience. It is a testament to the rigor of our practices and investment approach. I am particularly proud of our teams, who have stayed true to our convictions in a demanding and increasingly complex environment. We will continue striving for excellence to create long-term value for our clients more than six million Quebecers as well as for future generations."

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek Holdings, stated: "We are deeply grateful to be recognised, for the fourth consecutive year, as one of the top-scoring investors by Global SWF. This acknowledgment is especially meaningful as the evolving standards adopted by Global SWF continue to raise the bar for excellence across our industry. Achieving this distinction reflects our commitment to sound governance, a forward-looking approach to sustainability, and the resilience we strive to embed throughout our organisation and portfolio. As stewards of our assets, we remain resolute in our mission to deliver good sustainable returns over the long term, so every generation prospers

Raphael Arndt, CEO of the Future Fund Management Agency, added: "This recognition reflects our ongoing disciplined and joined-up approach to long-term investing, and our increased focus on Responsible Investment. As we mark our 20-year anniversary in 2026, it highlights our sustained focus on building a resilient, diversified portfolio that delivers returns for the benefit of future generations of Australians

Gordon J. Fyfe, CEO and CIO of BCI, commented: "In a year marked by volatility and geopolitical risk, BCI's commitment to strong governance and responsible investing remained at the forefront of how we deliver lasting value for our clients. Achieving a top GSR score for the third consecutive year reflects the strength of our approach and the discipline of our people, and we're proud to be recognized among those setting the bar for best practice."

Jo Taylor, President and CEO of Ontario Teachers', stated: "We are pleased to be recognized by Global SWF for our governance, sustainability and resilience practices. These areas are core to how Ontario Teachers' operates as a long-term investor. Our focus is to deliver retirement security for our members, supported by strong governance, disciplined investment practices and a portfolio built to perform through changing market conditions."

Jo Townsend, CEO of the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, added: "Global SWF's scoreboard is a valuable guide to industry best practice for state-owned investors, and we are delighted to have performed well against these criteria again. It's also pleasing to again see an increase in sustainability and resilience scores globally. Our discussions with peers show a strong ongoing commitment to these areas, in keeping with our shared focus on creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director and CEO of NSIA, said: "This recognition affirms the strength of NSIA's governance, transparency and resilience, which continue to support the prudent stewardship of Nigeria's sovereign wealth through volatile markets, global economic uncertainty and an increasingly complex investment landscape. Across our funds, we are embedding sustainability and systemic risk management into capital allocation to preserve and grow long-term value while mobilising responsible investment that advances Nigeria's development priorities. It also reinforces our commitment to remaining a trusted institutional partner, deploying capital at scale to drive sustainable growth for current and future generations."

Diego López, Founder and Managing Director of Global SWF, concluded: "We are very satisfied with the increasing response and accountability of Sovereign Investors, which recognize the importance of adopting best practices and embracing change and evolution. This year, the nine perfect scorers from around the world demonstrated robustness and hardiness, in the context of geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility

About Global SWF

Global SWF LLC, which turns eight years old today, is an industry specialist that promotes a better understanding of and connectivity into State-Owned Investors through its data platform and regular reports. The firm also provides consulting services and runs exclusive events and an executive education program, the SWF Academy, for delegates of Sovereign Investors. For more details, please visit www.globalswf.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630681143/en/

Contacts:

Global SWF

Diego López

+19293011895 +6590702552

diego.lopez@globalswf.com