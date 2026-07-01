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WKN: A0B7XJ | ISIN: CA5503721063 | Ticker-Symbol: GXD
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 18:46
21,270 Euro
+1,72 % +0,360
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,31021,68030.06.
21,22021,31030.06.
PR Newswire
01.07.2026 01:06 Uhr
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Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Provides Update on Share Buybacks

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company decreased by 1,646,340 to 853,732,567 common shares with voting rights as of June 30, 2026. The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from June 1, 2026 to date is the result of share buybacks completed under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Under the Company's shareholder distribution policy, the Company is committed to allocating up to US$150 million in annual share buybacks through the NCIB program. So far during 2026, Lundin Mining has acquired 3,650,094 common shares at a cost of approximately US$96 million.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce metals that underpin global development, supporting infrastructure, electrification, technological innovation, and economic resilience. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. We also hold a 31% interest in the Los Helados project, located adjacent to our operating Caserones mine, providing longer term growth optionality. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com.

The information in this release pertaining to the updated share capital and voting rights is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on June 30, 2026 at 4:00 Pacific Time.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.