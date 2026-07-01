Science in Sport Commits to Japan, One of the World's Great Endurance Nations, Bringing Three Decades of Performance Science to Japanese Athletes

UK performance nutrition brand launches long-term investment in Japanese endurance sport.

TOKYO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Science in Sport (SiS), the global performance nutrition brand trusted by elite athletes and teams around the world, has announced its launch in Japan.

Home to more than 70 million sports participants and 8 million runners, Japan has a rich and deeply embedded endurance culture. From major marathons to the tradition of Ekiden relay racing, endurance sport occupies a special place within Japanese society and reflects values of discipline, teamwork, perseverance and continual improvement.

For Science in Sport, the opportunity extends beyond market size. The company sees a strong alignment between Japanese sporting culture and its own mission to unlock human performance in sport through science-led performance nutrition.

The launch establishes Japan as Science in Sport's priority market in Asia and builds on the company's successful expansion across the region. The investment includes a dedicated Japanese direct-to-consumer platform, local expertise, strategic commercial partnerships and Japanese-language educational content designed to help athletes better understand and apply performance nutrition.

As part of this commitment, Science in Sport has partnered with RunNet, Japan's largest running platform, to create athlete storytelling, educational content and performance nutrition guidance tailored specifically for Japanese runners.

The company has also appointed Japanese endurance athletes Kazuto Iizawa and Takako Takamura as ambassadors for the brand, helping to connect global sports science with the realities of training and competing in Japan.

Science sits at the heart of the company's approach. Science in Sport works with one of the most extensive networks of sports nutrition experts in the industry through its Scientific Advisory Panel, comprising leading academics, researchers and practitioners from world-class universities and elite sport programmes.

This expertise is complemented by the company's Elite Performance Advisory Panel, which includes Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Dame Laura Kenny and Eilish McColgan. The panels help guide research priorities, product innovation and athlete education, ensuring that Science in Sport continues to translate elite performance knowledge into practical solutions for athletes at every level.

Science in Sport recently became title partner of the UK Ekiden. Ekiden is one of Japan's most cherished sporting traditions and embodies the values of both endurance sport and the Science in Sport philosophy: teamwork, commitment, trust and collective achievement.

McColgan commented, "The Japan launch is a pivotal moment for Science in Sport. Having recently taken part in both the Marugame Half Marathon and the UK Ekiden, I experienced firsthand the enthusiasm and commitment to endurance sport that are deeply embedded in Japanese culture."

Dan Lampard, Chief Operating Officer at Science in Sport, said:

"Japan is one of the most exciting performance nutrition markets in the world, but what attracted us most was not simply its size. It is the country's unique endurance culture, its passion for continual improvement and the respect athletes place on quality, preparation and performance.

"For more than 30 years we have helped athletes fuel some of the world's biggest sporting achievements by translating sports science into products that work in the real world. We believe Japanese athletes are increasingly looking for trusted, evidence-based nutrition solutions and we see a strong alignment between what they value and what Science in Sport stands for.

"We want to become a meaningful part of the endurance community through education, local partnerships, athlete support and long-term investment in the market.

"This is the beginning of a long-term commitment to Japanese sport and we are excited to help athletes across running, cycling, fitness and endurance disciplines unlock their full potential."

Kazuto Iizawa, current 1500m Japan and Asian champion, 2025 Tokyo World Championships 1500m Japan National Team, commented:

"After using SiS myself, I've really come to appreciate how practical and effective it is for supporting performance. The products are easy to take and fit seamlessly into my everyday training. I'm excited to see SiS officially expand into Japan, making world-class sports nutrition more accessible to athletes and runners across the country."

Takako Takamura, ACG (Nike) athlete, 2025 mountain and trail running World Championships Japan national team, added:

"What I appreciate about SiS is not only how easy the products are to use, but also the opportunity to learn about world-class sports nutrition. From pre-training preparation and fuelling during exercise to recovery, the product range supports every stage of performance.

I also value the opportunity to learn from sports nutritionists, who share the latest research and practical insights, including nutrition and conditioning for female athletes. Beyond the products themselves, this knowledge and support are invaluable for improving performance.

I'm excited that more female runners in Japan will have the opportunity to experience SiS."

Science in Sport's activities in Japan will be led by a dedicated local team, ensuring cultural relevance and effective market execution while maintaining the company's standards for quality, compliance and athlete welfare.

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