Bending Spoons S.p.A. ("Bending Spoons"), a leading technology company, today announces the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") at $29.00 per share. A total of 57,971,015 ordinary shares are being offered, of which 34,398,640 shares are being offered by Bending Spoons and 23,572,375 shares are being offered by certain selling shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders"). Bending Spoons will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Shareholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BSP" on July 1, 2026. The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Bending Spoons and the Selling Shareholders granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 5,244,026 ordinary shares from Bending Spoons and up to an additional 3,451,626 ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, and Allen Company LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Jefferies, Evercore ISI, BNP Paribas, Mizuho, Societe Generale, Crédit Agricole CIB, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI CIB Division), UniCredit, and Banca Akros Gruppo Banco BPM are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30, 2026. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at +1 (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or

Allen Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 9th floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at +1 (212) 339-2220, or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the closing of the IPO. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Bending Spoons' actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Bending Spoons assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. It acquires digital businesses, implements deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvests in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. The company has executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, has never sold a material business.

Bending Spoons strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible. The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of the vision and a key tool in implementing the transformation.

Bending Spoons' performance is driven by its Platform comprising its people, proprietary technologies, and proprietary data and reflects an intense focus on achieving exceptional talent density, cultural strength, and technical capabilities.

Bending Spoons' main businesses include AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Harvest, komoot, Remini, StreamYard, Vimeo, and WeTransfer. In March 2026, the company served over 500 million monthly active users and more than 9 million monthly paying customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630780689/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:



Christy Keenan

Bending Spoons S.p.A.

ck@bendingspoons.com



Darren McDermott

Brunswick Group U.S.

bendingspoonsUS@brunswickgroup.com