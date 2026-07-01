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WKN: A2P5GK | ISIN: CA56783M1068 | Ticker-Symbol: E2E1
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 15:31
4,540 Euro
-1,73 % -0,080
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMACA COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMACA COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5604,64030.06.
4,5604,66030.06.
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2026 02:50 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Marimaca Copper Corp.: Marimaca Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to announce the results of the votes cast by ballot at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually via webcast on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (local time in Vancouver, British Columbia) (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated May 25, 2026 (the "Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 69,890,735 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 51.78% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out on Appendix I, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Company's Circular and the re-approval of the Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Please see the Company's report of voting results filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca is a TSX (TSX:MARI) and ASX (ASX:MC2)-listed copper company focused on the development of high-quality copper assets in northern Chile. The Company's flagship asset is the Marimaca Oxide Deposit Project ("MOD"), located in Chile's prolific Antofagasta region. It is one of the few globally significant greenfield copper discoveries made in the last decade and represents a low-risk development opportunity, given the proximity to the city of Antofagasta and port of Mejillones, with substantial exploration upside. The Company also controls additional exploration properties at Pampa Medina and Madrugador within the Sierra de Medina region, located 30 kilometers from the MOD, where recent drilling has identified both oxide extensions and high-grade sulphide mineralization at depth.

This announcement was authorized for release by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

APPENDIX I - Proxy Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MOTIONS

Resolution Result

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN

RESTRICTED

NON VOTE

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN

1. Number of Directors

Pass

69,888,523

2,212

0

0

0

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

2.1 Hayden Locke

Pass

68,714,778

0

19,759

0

1,156,198

99.97%

0.00%

0.03%

2.2 Michael Haworth

Pass

55,057,097

0

13,677,440

0

1,156,198

80.10%

0.00%

19.90%

2.3 Tim Petterson

Pass

62,981,457

0

5,531,981

0

1,377,297

91.93%

0.00%

8.07%

2.4 Giancarlo Lagomarsino

Pass

68,544,017

0

186,520

0

1,160,198

99.73%

0.00%

0.27%

2.5 Zenon Wozniak

Pass

68,727,531

0

3,006

0

1,160,198

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

2.6 Kieran Daly

Pass

65,637,818

0

2,871,620

0

1,381,297

95.81%

0.00%

4.19%

3. Appointment of Auditors

Pass

68,656,928

0

1,233,806

0

1

98.23%

0.00%

1.77%

4. Re-Approval of Omnibus Incentive Plan

Pass

64,032,021

4,702,516

0

0

1,156,198

93.16%

6.84%

0.00%

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY: 83
TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING: 134,980,259
TOTAL SHARES VOTED: 69,890,735
TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED: 51.78%

SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/marimaca-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-1184887

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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