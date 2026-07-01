Alya and Maysara Fragrances from Hamidi Continue Their Journey from Paris Modest Fashion Week to Tones of Beauty

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their acclaimed debut at Paris Modest Fashion Week, Alya and Maysara by Hamidi take center stage at Tones of Beauty, continuing the brand's journey to redefine fragrance as a form of modern self-expression.

Earlier this year, Hamidi introduced the collection through a landmark collaboration with designer Betul Saday, where fragrance and fashion came together in a sensory celebration of contemporary femininity. At Tones of Beauty, the focus shifts to the fragrances themselves, highlighting the craftsmanship, innovation, and emotional connection that define Alya and Maysara.

Designed as alcohol free Eau de Parfums, both fragrances reflect a growing demand for luxury that balances sophistication with comfort. Their skin-friendly formulations offer a refined fragrance experience suited to warmer climates while maintaining the depth and character expected of fine perfumery.

Alya expresses luminous elegance through notes of bergamot, mandarin, and white peach, settling into a warm trail of musk, amber, and vanilla.

Maysara offers a richer interpretation with litchi and pink pepper opening into rose and peony, before revealing a lasting base of praline, sandalwood, and incense.

Together, the fragrances create a complementary fragrance wardrobe, offering distinct expressions of modern femininity that adapt effortlessly to different moods and occasions.

"Paris Modest Fashion Week marked an important milestone for Alya and Maysara and demonstrated the connection between fragrance, fashion, and identity," said Evarist Rego, Business Head of Hamidi. "At Tones of Beauty, we are building on that momentum by placing the spotlight on the fragrances themselves. Alya and Maysara reflect our vision of contemporary luxury, where authenticity, comfort, and emotional connection are just as important as the scent profile."

Presented through an immersive sensory experience, the showcase invites visitors to engage with fragrance beyond the bottle and discover how scent can become part of a personal narrative.

As the beauty industry continues to embrace experiential luxury, Hamidi reinforces its commitment to creating fragrances that resonate beyond the first impression, leaving a lasting presence on both skin and memory.

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