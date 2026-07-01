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PR Newswire
01.07.2026 05:36 Uhr
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RISALA SHOWCASES FRAGABY AT TONES OF BEAUTY 2026, DEFINING A NEW ERA OF COMMUNITY-DRIVEN CITRUS PERFORMANCES

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Tones of Beauty 2026, Risala presents Fragaby 1 and Fragaby 2 as a live fragrance portfolio that reflects the evolution of modern perfumery shaped by community influence, digital culture, and contemporary urban lifestyles. The Fragaby collection stands as a testament to Risala's commitment to creating relevant, high-impact fragrances designed for today's fast-moving consumer. Fragaby 1 Eau de Parfum introduces a sharp, aromatic citrus identity built around clarity, precision, and green freshness. The composition opens with vibrant citrus and herbal brightness, led by lemon zest, basil, mint, and thyme, creating an immediate sense of energy and lift. The heart evolves into an aromatic blend of tea, rosemary, lavender, and floral nuances, adding structure and refinement. The base settles into soft musk and leather, delivering subtle depth while maintaining an overall fresh, modern signature. Fragaby 1 is designed for individuals who value clean performance, confidence, and understated presence in everyday wear.

Fragaby 2 Eau de Parfum offers a contrasting expression within the collection, shifting toward a fruity-floral citrus direction with a warmer, more radiant character. It opens with juicy citrus and fruit accords, creating an instant impression of brightness and approachability. The heart unfolds into a floral bouquet that softens the composition, while the base of amber, musk, and earthy notes introduce warmth and sensuality. The result is a smooth, versatile fragrance that balances freshness with softness, making it suitable for both daily and social settings.

Together, Fragaby 1 and Fragaby 2 represent Risala's exploration of duality within modern freshness, one structured and aromatic, the other radiant and warm, both rooted in high-impact citrus energy designed for contemporary lifestyles.

Speaking on the showcase at Tones of Beauty 2026, Muhammad Zafar, General Manager sales at Risala, said: "Fragaby collection reflects the direction modern fragrance is taking; where community conversation, digital influence, and real-world wearability shape how scents are created and experienced. With Fragaby 1 and Fragaby 2, we are presenting two distinct interpretations of citrus energy that speak to different moods but share one unified philosophy: relevance, clarity, and connection to today's consumer."

At Tones of Beauty 2026, Risala positions Fragaby as a live expression of its evolving fragrance vision, where performance-led citrus compositions meet cultural relevance, creating fragrances that are immediate, wearable, and deeply aligned with the rhythm of modern urban life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002486/Risala.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risala-showcases-fragaby-at-tones-of-beauty-2026-defining-a-new-era-of-community-driven-citrus-performances-302815034.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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