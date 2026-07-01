Centiel SA
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media release
The Board of Directors of Centiel SA has formally appointed Paolo Doria (born 1965, Swiss and Italian citizen) as the new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee with effect from 1 July 2026. As part of a planned and already pre-communicated succession process, he will take over from Anke Ness, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since May 2025 and will take a maternity break.
David Bond, President of the Board of Directors said: "Anke Ness has been an outstanding contributor to the merger of HT5 AG and Centiel and our successful listing on SIX Swiss Exchange. We are deeply grateful for her dedication, professionalism and leadership, and wish her all the very best. At the same time, we are delighted to formally welcome Paolo Doria into the CFO role. Paolo has already demonstrated during his onboarding period that he brings the financial acumen and strategic thinking that Centiel needs as we execute on our ambitious growth agenda."
Paolo Doria has been working at Centiel since February 2026, with the intention of stepping into the role of Chief Financial Officer following the completion of the merger with HT5. From 2023 to 2025, Paolo served as Executive Board Member of Belimport SA, acting as interim manager to support a generational transition. He continues to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. From 2022 to 2023, he worked as a consultant, supporting companies in strategic development, financial structuring and transformation projects. Between 2019 and 2021, he was General Manager of GTF S.p.A., a manufacturer of luxury watch components and jewelry. From 1996 onwards, Mr. Doria held various senior management positions in international companies, including Logitech International SA, Skullcandy International SA, and the O'Neill Group. He began his professional career in 1989 as an auditor at Price Waterhouse in Italy before joining Olivetti Group.
Investors & Media Contact
Contact: Centiel Global HQ, Via alla Stampa 15, 6965 Cadro, Lugano, Switzerland, +41 91 210 36 83, ir@hq.centiel.com
About Centiel SA
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centiel SA
|Via alla Stampa 15
|6965 Cadro (Lugano)
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 210 36 83
|E-mail:
|write@centiel.com
|Internet:
|www.centiel.com
|ISIN:
|CH0024666528
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2357338
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2357338 01.07.2026 CET/CEST