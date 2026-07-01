Solar-based distributed renewable energy (DRE) systems can generate electricity in rural India at a lower cost than conventional grid supply, according to a new study. The report says careful planning around local demand, storage, grid conditions, financing, and long-term operations is needed to realize those savings. A joint report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and Idam Infrastructure Advisory Pvt. Ltd., "Scaling Rural Distributed Renewable Energy in India: A Framework for Planning and Implementation," says Village Energy Plans (VEPs), based on system modelling ...

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