From ESS News The Portuguese government said the auction forms the first step of its National Electricity Storage Strategy, which also targets 3.9 GW of pumped hydro storage by 2030. The targets rise to 4.5 GW of battery storage and 5.26 GW of pumped hydro by 2040. The 750 MW auction will cover standalone battery energy storage projects, while a further 300 MW will be allocated to surplus grid capacity linked to renewable energy projects that include storage. The government said projects will be located at strategic grid nodes including Rio Maior, Abrantes, Sines-Santo André, Alcochete-Palmela, ...

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