Officials in the Trump administration are reportedly drafting a ban on solar inverters from Chinese companies, according to a report by Reuters citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the plans. The proposed restrictions, which are being drafted by the Federal Communications Commission, would block the use of Chinese-manufactured inverters in energy projects within the United States, and could be published as early as this year. Sources said the measure is being developed in response to growing cybersecurity concerns, as policymakers seek to protect the nation's critical power grid and renewable ...

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