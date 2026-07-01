Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

1 July 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust will be presenting via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday 14 July 2026 (BST).

The presentation will enable existing and prospective investors the opportunity to listen to a presentation from the Company.

It will be hosted by Loong Lim, Portfolio Manager from Ashoka WhiteOak Capital PTE LTD, and there will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of the meeting. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet the Company via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ashoka-whiteoak-emerging-markets-trust-plc/register-investor . Investors who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 0181

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd

Prashant Khemka Hiren Dasani Via Burson Buchanan Fadrique Balmaseda Loong Lim Ben Hayward

Marex

Mark Thompson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6711 Eddie Nissen Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6713

Burson Buchanan

Henry Wilson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Henry Harrison-Topham AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk

AboutAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.88 billion in assets under management or advisory 4 . Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. T he Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

4 Data as at 31 May 2026. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.

The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75