Chinese energy storage system manufacturer Biwatt has introduced a 58 V modular sodium-ion residential storage system for residential applications. The Nest R5 Series is based on sodium iron pyrophosphate (NFPP) chemistry and spans two configurations: the all-in-one PowerNest R5i, which integrates battery modules with a single-phase hybrid inverter, and the standalone PowerNest R5, designed for compatibility with third-party hybrid inverter ecosystems. Both variants share a wire-free, stackable architecture intended to eliminate inter-module cabling, simplify installation, shorten commissioning ...

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