Researchers at the Mälardalen University in Sweden have investigated the effects of a vertical agrivoltaic system on oat yield in Sweden during the 2024 growing season. "One of the major challenges facing the agrivoltaic sector is the lack of crop performance data to support decision-making and policy development," corresponding author Arash Khosravi told pv magazine. "In addition, these empirical datasets can support researchers working on crop modeling in agrivoltaic systems by providing data for crop model development and validation." The scientists examined examined oat Avena sativa L. cultivation ...

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