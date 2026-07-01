SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neutron Holdings, Inc. ("Lime"), the largest global shared micromobility business, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,956,522 shares of its common stock, 6,679,791 shares of which are being offered by Lime and 276,731 shares of which are being offered by certain existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders"), at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share. In addition, Lime has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,043,478 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less any underwriting discounts and commissions. Lime will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "LIME" on July 1, 2026. The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies is acting as a book-running manager. Evercore ISI, Citizens Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company and William Blair are acting as additional bookrunners.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Lime Lime's mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As a leading global shared micromobility business, Lime partners with cities to deploy e-bikes and e-scooters to serve shorter distance trips with sustainable transport options. Lime has powered more than 1 billion rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.ContactsMedia: russell.murphy@li.meInvestor Relations: lime@blueshirtgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630995454/en/