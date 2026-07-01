Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the 2026 list of the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place To Work, marking the fifth consecutive year the Firm has earned this prestigious award.

"This recognition reflects the culture our team members have helped create-one built on trust, flexibility, and a commitment to supporting one another," said Tom Shave, President of Ryan's European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "We know that when our people feel valued, they show up as their best selves, and Ryan will continue to invest in the overall wellness of our team members."

The UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing rankings celebrate organizations that excel in supporting team members across multiple dimensions, including work-life success, job satisfaction, fulfillment, financial security, and overall workplace experience. The list is based on extensive team member feedback and rigorous analysis conducted by Great Place To Work

Ryan's people-first culture is supported by the Firm's award-winning myRyan work environment, which provides flexibility and autonomy while enabling team members to deliver exceptional client service. In addition, Ryan offers a comprehensive suite of benefits designed to support team members at every stage of their lives and careers, including fitness reimbursements, generous parental leave, tuition assistance, adoption and fertility benefits, and professional development opportunities.

This award builds on the Firm's longstanding reputation as an employer of choice and follows multiple workplace culture awards received across the UK and globally.

To learn more about Ryan and career opportunities with the Firm, visit ryan.com/careers.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Allie Bandemer

Senior Specialist, Public Relations and External Communications

Ryan

331.251.1050

allie.bandemer@ryan.com