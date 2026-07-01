Teledyne e2v Semiconductors today announced new radiation test results for its EV10AS940, a 10-bit, 12.8 GSps, Ka-band-capable analog-to-digital converter, or ADC, developed for demanding space payloads and mission-critical applications.

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EV10AS940 10-bit, 12.8 GSps space-grade analog-to-digital converter from Teledyne e2v Semiconductors.

These results give space engineers additional confidence when designing high-performance satellite communications payloads, synthetic aperture radar, or SAR, systems, space electronic intelligence platforms and advanced space instrumentation, where data-conversion speed, radiation tolerance and in-orbit reliability are critical to mission success.

As part of a comprehensive single event effects, or SEE, test campaign, multiple EV10AS940 samples were evaluated at leading radiation test facilities, including RADEF in Finland and the Texas A&M University Cyclotron Institute in the United States. The devices were exposed to heavy ions across a broad range of conditions, including linear energy transfer, or LET, values up to 94 MeV·cm²/mg.

Across all tested configurations, no single event latch-up, or SEL, events were observed, including at maximum LET levels, elevated temperature and increased supply-voltage conditions. At the conclusion of the campaign, all tested devices remained fully operational, with no functional degradation observed.

"These results give space system designers added confidence when selecting high-speed data converters for advanced payloads," said Victoria Nasserddine, Product Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v Semiconductors. "The EV10AS940 combines ultrahigh-speed performance with demonstrated radiation robustness, supporting applications where mission assurance and signal-chain performance are both critical."

The EV10AS940 supports high-bandwidth applications that require fast, reliable conversion in harsh environments, including satellite communications, radar, electronic intelligence and advanced space instrumentation. The latest SEE results build on Teledyne e2v's long-standing expertise in high-reliability semiconductor technologies for space and defense markets.

Total ionizing dose, or TID, characterization of the EV10AS940 has also been completed, confirming its robustness for long-term operation in radiation environments. Additional testing is ongoing, with complete reports expected by the end of 2026.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v SEMICONDUCTORS

Teledyne e2v delivers advanced solutions for health care, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and industrial markets. The company offers high-reliability semiconductors, including data converters, microprocessors and radiation-tolerant memories, alongside specialized manufacturing and test services. To learn more, visit Teledyne e2v Semiconductors' website at semiconductors.teledyne-e2v.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Jane Rohou Marcom Manager

Email: jane.rohou@teledyne.com