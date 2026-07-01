Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed SERE (SERE Token) at 08:00 on June 30, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/sere_usdt

About SERE(SERE Token)

The SERE Token is a pioneering project designed to establish the world's first integrated blockchain ecosystem for Christian culture and art. This initiative redefines the historical, artistic, and religious significance of this artifact for the Web 3.0 era, utilizing the cultural and artistic expertise. By innovatively bridging the value of historical art with the possibilities of the digital age, the SERE Project presents a revolutionary decentralized platform that connects Christian cultural and artistic communities worldwide.

The project's blockchain technology and NFT certification processes are securely managed with technical support, ensuring the authenticity of all replicas and NFTs.

Why SERE (SERE Token)

It combines several narratives that are relatively rare in Web3: Christian cultural heritage, real-world collectible assets, NFT certification, NFC-based authentication, and a community-driven platform for faith, art, education, and payments. Its broader ambition is not only to issue a token, but to build a digital hub where faith-based cultural value can be preserved, traded, learned, and expanded through blockchain.

Tokenomics

Token Name: SERE Token

SERE Token Token Symbol: SERE

SERE Total Supply: 12,000,000

12,000,000 Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain (BSC, BEP-20)

Binance Smart Chain (BSC, BEP-20) Smart Contract Address: 0xdA3DB1B44ddc2A7e8d28083ab0FeEDa7f5182D66

Allocation Breakdown:

Ecosystem Development: 30%

Marketing / Partnerships: 20%

Community Rewards: 15%

System / Development: 10%

Team / Advisors: 15%

Reserve Supply: 10%

Learn More About SERE(SERE Token)

Website: https://jesus1626.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/SERE_community_official

Whitepaper: https://jesus1626.com/SERE_Whitepaper_V.2.00.kor.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303457

Source: LBank