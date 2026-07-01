Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed KGM(Kandrgamr) at 8:00 on June 29, 2026 (UTC).





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Users are able to access the trading pair at:https://www.lbank.com/trade/kgm_usdt

About KGM(Kandrgamr)

Kandrgamr is an innovative play-to-earn game hosted on Telegram that merges thrilling gameplay with cryptocurrency rewards. Players take on the roles of Bjorn and his band of raccoons, embarking on daring heists to collect treasures and unlock Kandr Tokens (KANDR). These tokens can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, spent on in-game items, or staked for additional rewards.

Why KGM(Kandrgamr)

Kandrgamr is worth watching because it combines free-to-play gaming with practical Web3 reward mechanics, lowering the entry barrier for users who want to experience crypto without upfront investment. By allowing players to earn KANDR tokens through heists, challenges, and quests, the project creates a gameplay-driven economy where user engagement can translate into real digital rewards. Its Telegram-based crypto integration also makes token management, trading, and conversion more accessible for mainstream users. With airdrops, transparent blockchain-based rewards, and smart contract-backed fairness, Kandr has the potential to attract both casual gamers and crypto-native users looking for a low-risk, interactive Web3 gaming experience.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Kandrgamr

Kandrgamr Token Symbol: KGM

KGM Total Supply: 100,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Game Rewards Pool: 45%

Ecosystem Growth Fund: 15%

Liquidity Provision (DEX/CEX): 15%

Team & Development: 10%

Marketing & Partnerships: 10%

Reserve Fund: 5%

Learn More About KGM(Kandrgamr)

Website: https://kandr.space/

X: https://x.com/KANDRGame

Telegram: https://t.me/kandrgame

Whitepaper: https://kandr.gitbook.io/kandrgamedocs

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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Source: LBank