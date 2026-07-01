Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 01-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc GraniteShares 2x Long Sandisk Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3415295XXX -- securities GraniteShares 2x Short Sandisk Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3415295XXX -- securities GraniteShares 3x Long MARA Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3415295XXX -- securities GraniteShares 3x Long Micron Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3415295XXX -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 9.25% Notes due 01/07/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GHS100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3429339XXX -- each) securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Capital Securities due 30/12/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 securities XS3411871XXX -- in excess thereof)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 434291 EQS News ID: 2357250 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)