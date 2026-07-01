Latest release delivers 95% reduction in manual matching effort and sub-30-minute configuration for financial institutions

AutoRek today announced a major advancement to AutoRek ARIA, its regulatory-grade intelligence engine for reconciliation and financial controls. The latest release introduces new capabilities that significantly reduce manual effort, accelerate configuration, and strengthen governance to enable financial institutions to automate reconciliation at scale without compromising the oversight required in regulated environments.

The latest release of AutoRek ARIA advances the platform with:

Automated rule generation for complex matching scenarios

for complex matching scenarios Sub - 30 - minute configuration for routine reconciliations

- - for routine reconciliations Expanded pattern recognition to reduce manual investigation

to reduce manual investigation Enhanced oversight dashboards for real-time control visibility

for real-time control visibility Improved explainability to support audit and regulatory review

Since launching in September 2025, AutoRek ARIA has delivered measurable operational impact for clients, including automated match rates up to 99.99%, a 95% reduction in time spent evaluating manual matches, and a 90-95% reduction in the time required to create new match rules. These results have accelerated product development, with the latest release further automating complex workflows and enabling institutions to scale operations more efficiently.

"Financial institutions are under pressure to operate faster, with greater accuracy and stronger oversight," said Chris Livesey, CEO of AutoRek. "AutoRek ARIA brings regulatory-grade intelligence to one of the most operationally intensive areas of finance. This release represents a step-change in how firms can automate reconciliation at scale while maintaining the transparency and governance regulators expect."

Early client deployments reflect this impact. In June 2026, AutoRek was recognized as Best Reconciliation Solution by the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards, citing AutoRek ARIA's contribution to accuracy, speed, and control across capital markets operations.

"Before AutoRek ARIA, configuring a new reconciliation could take weeks and required specialist support. Now our team is setting up straightforward processes in under 30 minutes and we've maintained the same level of control throughout," said a global asset management client of AutoRek.

For more information, please visit the AutoRek ARIA product page.

About AutoRek

AutoRek is an end-to-end financial controls platform that automates reconciliations, data management, and reporting. Trusted by some of the biggest names in global finance for 30 years, AutoRek helps asset management clients with over $6.5 trillion in assets under management, insurance clients with over $1.3 billion in gross written premium, and payment clients processing over $4 trillion in annual transactions. The company delivers a 50%+ reduction in operational costs and 90%+ less time spent on reconciliations. For more information, visit www.autorek.com.

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Contacts:

Media

Jessica Cunningham

jessica.cunningham@autorek.com

+44(0) 141 406 4223