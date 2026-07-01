DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQD) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 290.3394 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22170 CODE: SGQD ISIN: LU0855692XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD Sequence No.: 434323 EQS News ID: 2357496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)