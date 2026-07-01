DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 314.8379 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63565241 CODE: MEUS ISIN: LU0908500XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS Sequence No.: 434361 EQS News ID: 2357572 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)