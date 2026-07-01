DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (CI2G) Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 920.9558 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85665 CODE: CI2G ISIN: LU1681043XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2G Sequence No.: 434397 EQS News ID: 2357644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 01, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)