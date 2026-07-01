DJ Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) (FT1K) Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI UK IMI SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 14.9553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4120614 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437025XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 434370 EQS News ID: 2357590 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 01, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)