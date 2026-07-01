DJ Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (GHYA) Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.1392 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75603355 CODE: GHYA ISIN: LU3206575XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3206575XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYA Sequence No.: 434432 EQS News ID: 2357732 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)